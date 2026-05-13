Heartbreaking details emerge in Donald Gibb's death after throat cancer

A new wave of details has emerged in the shocking death of Donald Gibb aged 71, the actor who played a major role in the hit campus comedy 'Revenge of the Nerds'.

Have YOU got a story? Email Heartbreaking new details have emerged in the death of Revenge of the Nerds star Donald Gibb aged 71. Gibb died on Tuesday evening after suffering 'health complications' - with his son Travis later confirming to TMZ on Wednesday that throat cancer took the star's life.

Travis also revealed that Gibb had suffered a heart attack two weeks before his passing. Gibb was praised as a 'fighter who battled the disease relentlessly, never losing his toughness even as his health declined. The late actor's son revealed that he died at his home in Texas while surrounded by his family. Travis added that his children, who were present at the time of his death, loved him greatly





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Gibb Heart Attack Throat Cancer Chasity Vs Nerd Tragic Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Gibb, known for 'Revenge Of The Nerds', dies at 71 after health complications.Actor Donald Gibb, who was best known for his appearances in the 'Revenge Of The Nerds' series, has passed away at 71 after health complications.

Read more »

Jack Nicholson's heartbreaking wish in his 80s after turning his back on HollywoodJack Nicholson is one of the most honoured actors in Hollywood history. But did you know that there's an area of his life that he's yet to conquer? Find out more…

Read more »

Kate Ferdinand shares heartbreaking image after death of beloved dogThe former The Only Way is Essex star has had her adorable pet chihuahua, Ronnie, for over a decade

Read more »

Sharon Stone reveals heartbreaking death of actor older brother Michael in sweet tributeSharon Stone shared on social media that her oldest sibling, Michael Stone, had passed away, read her family's statement

Read more »