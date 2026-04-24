Heartbroken Mother Ends Life at Swiss Suicide Clinic After Son's Tragic Death

A 56-year-old British woman, Wendy Duffy, travelled to Switzerland to end her life at the Pegasos clinic following the death of her son. She sought to highlight the lack of assisted dying options in the UK and the pain of her loss.

A British mother, Wendy Duffy, aged 56, has ended her life at the Pegasos clinic in Switzerland , a facility known for assisted suicide . This tragic decision follows the death of her 23-year-old son, Marcus, four years ago, who died after choking on a tomato.

Despite being in good physical and mental health, Ms. Duffy felt unable to continue living without her only child. She spent her life savings of £10,000 to access the services of the clinic, highlighting what she perceived as the 'unfairness' of the current system in the UK, where assisted dying remains illegal. Ms. Duffy shared her story with the Daily Mail prior to her journey, expressing her desire to draw attention to the difficulties faced by families in similar situations.

She described her decision as a 'happy' one, stating she wanted her 'spirit to be free' and requested those grieving to remember her with a smile. The clinic confirmed the procedure was carried out in full compliance with her wishes and after rigorous assessment of her mental capacity.

Ms. Duffy’s death occurred on a day when a bill seeking to legalize assisted dying for terminally ill adults in the UK was expected to fail due to a lack of time for debate in the House of Lords. This timing has further fueled the debate surrounding the right to die and the availability of assisted suicide options.

Pegasos founder, Ruedi Habegger, emphasized the thoroughness of their application process, involving a panel of experts including psychiatrists, and affirmed that Ms. Duffy’s intention and understanding were clear. She chose to die wearing a T-shirt belonging to her son, stating it still carried his scent. Ms. Duffy had previously attempted suicide and survived, and while her siblings were aware of her decision, she kept the exact timing secret to protect them from potential legal repercussions under UK law.

The clinic operates on a non-profit basis, with clients covering the costs of medication, doctors’ fees, and funeral expenses, with a portion also going to the Swiss state. The case has sparked renewed discussion about 'death tourism' and the ethical considerations surrounding assisted suicide. Ms. Duffy’s motivation stemmed from the profound grief following Marcus’s accidental death, which she witnessed and attempted to reverse through CPR.

She believed her son would have understood her decision, imagining his characteristic encouragement to 'buck up your ideas' followed by ultimate acceptance. She explicitly chose the Pegasos clinic to avoid causing trauma to others, contrasting it with methods like stepping off a bridge or a building. Ms. Duffy’s story serves as a poignant illustration of the complex emotions and difficult choices faced by individuals grappling with unbearable loss and a desire for control over their own end-of-life decisions.

The Daily Mail published an exclusive interview with Ms. Duffy detailing her reasons, a year in the making, and her final wishes. The debate surrounding assisted dying is likely to intensify in the wake of this deeply personal and tragic case





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