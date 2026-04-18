Heartbroken Mum Launches GoFundMe as Toddler's Mystery Illness Leaves Bedding Soaked in Blood

A Stockport mother is desperately seeking answers and financial aid for her two-year-old daughter who suffers from a severe, undiagnosed skin condition that results in significant bleeding and pain, impacting her daily life and leading to extensive medical investigations and lifestyle changes.

A mother in Stockport is pleading for answers as her two-year-old daughter endures a debilitating skin condition that causes her bedsheets to be soaked in blood. The overwhelmed parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, described the daily suffering of her child as heartbreaking, prompting her to launch a GoFundMe campaign after exhausting all conventional avenues.

The toddler has faced a relentless array of health issues since birth, including recurrent bouts of hand, foot, and mouth disease, bronchiolitis, eczema, and asthma. Her dietary options are severely limited due to allergic reactions to common foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, eggs, oats, soya, and dairy.

Her health struggles began at just ten days old when she became critically ill with respiratory problems, requiring a CPAP machine and a three-week hospital stay. Despite receiving antibiotics, her condition showed little improvement, leading her mother to advocate strongly for further treatment in the early weeks of her life.

The mother recounted how her daughter's illnesses were frequently dismissed as viral by medical professionals, even when antibiotics were prescribed multiple times. She felt her concerns were not being taken seriously, recalling an instance where she was asked if she was a first-time mother, implying her worries were excessive.

Following her first vaccinations, a rash appeared, which doctors attributed to a milk allergy. Although prescribed piriton and specialized milk, her skin continued to worsen, accompanied by constant itching. A progression of increasingly potent topical treatments, starting with hydrocortisone and escalating to powerful steroid creams like Dermavate and Protopic, failed to provide relief. The young girl would wake up at night in pain, crying.

The mother detailed the distressing reality of sleepless nights spent soothing her daughter, her bedding frequently stained with blood. Even during the day, the child often slept due to exhaustion, still requiring skin rubs to find comfort. Going out presented further challenges, with her daughter frequently reacting to her environment.

Despite efforts to prevent scratching, including sleep sleeves and a Scratch Star, the toddler would still scratch, sometimes using household items to alleviate the intense, persistent discomfort. Alternative treatments like Oilatum baths and oat baths proved ineffective and even exacerbated the issue, as her skin reacted to the oats.

The cumulative effect of various treatments led to steroid withdrawal, causing her skin to weep and deteriorate further.

In addition to her skin ailments, the baby battled hand, foot, and mouth disease twice, numerous episodes of bronchiolitis, and required regular inhaler use. At one year old, doctors proposed methotrexate, a potent immunosuppressant, but the mother hesitated due to concerns about its potential impact on her child's already compromised immune system, despite initially agreeing to the treatment.

Driven by a desire to uncover the root cause rather than just manage symptoms, the mother implemented significant lifestyle changes, including dietary adjustments, installing a bath filter and humidifier, introducing probiotics, using natural cleaning products, and attempting detoxes. Unfortunately, these efforts have not led to improvement.

The situation has led to difficult confrontations with doctors who urge her to administer prescribed medications. She stated she has been told it could be considered neglect if she doesn't proceed with treatments she is uncomfortable with, even after receiving praise for her diligent care. She finds it incredibly distressing to make these decisions, believing her daughter, at two years old, would refuse repeated blood tests or oral steroids given the stinging sensation of some creams and the pain even filtered baths can cause.

When seeking alternatives to methotrexate and inquiring about the potential role of gut health, she claims her concerns were dismissed, and she was bluntly told that eczema is not related to the gut





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Child Health Eczema Skin Condition Medical Mystery Parental Advocacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronation Street issues major Audrey Roberts update but fans are heartbrokenAudrey Roberts hasn’t been seen on Coronation Street at all this year and now the soap has shared a fresh update on the cobbles legend

Read more »

Coronation Street fans heartbroken after soap issues update on Audrey RobertsCoronation Street has issued an update on Audrey Roberts (Sue Nicholls), but fans are not happy

Read more »

The GoFundMe appeal that hid a dark secretEdwin Morrison, 81, set up an online appeal for cash called 'Help to bury me'

Read more »

Wilfried Nancy unearths his only Celtic ally as heartbroken star confesses he 'let down' mega flopAlistair Johnston has come clean in a candid interview over someone he predicted would bring 'beautiful football'

Read more »

Dark secret behind Gofundme set up 'for funeral costs'Edwin Morrison, 81, subjected 85-year-old Mary Morgan to the terrifying ordeal at her home on January 27.

Read more »

Zayn Malik Hospitalized, Heartbroken Over Event Cancellations Due to IllnessFormer One Direction singer Zayn Malik has been hospitalized and expressed his heartbreak over subsequent event cancellations due to illness. He shared a photo from his hospital bed, thanking fans and medical staff for their support, while other planned appearances were also postponed.

Read more »