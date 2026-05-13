Hearts Boss Fumes as Controversial VAR Decision Sets Up Final Day Title Decider

Derek McInnes has criticized a late VAR penalty awarded to Celtic against Motherwell, which keeps the Scottish Premiership title race alive until the final match.

The Scottish Premiership title race has reached a boiling point following a sequence of events that can only be described as chaotic and highly contentious.

Hearts, under the leadership of head coach Derek McInnes, found themselves in a commanding position after securing a dominant 3-0 victory over Falkirk. This result initially suggested that the momentum was swinging heavily in their favor, especially as the match between Celtic and Motherwell seemed to be heading toward a result that would benefit the Edinburgh-based side.

For a significant portion of the game, it appeared that Celtic were struggling to maintain their lead, and a late equalizer from Motherwell had momentarily shifted the points gap, leaving Celtic three points behind Hearts heading into the final day of the season. However, the narrative shifted dramatically in the final seconds of injury time. In the 99th minute, a decision was made that has since ignited a firestorm of criticism across the footballing world.

VAR official Andrew Dallas intervened, directing referee John Beaton to the pitchside monitor to review a challenge involving Motherwell player Sam Nicholson. As Nicholson contested a high ball, the video evidence suggested that the ball had struck his head rather than his raised arm. Despite the ambiguity and the apparent lack of a handball, Beaton awarded a penalty to Celtic.

Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up to convert the spot kick, securing a 3-2 victory for the Glasgow giants and ensuring that the title race would be decided in a winner-takes-all encounter this coming Saturday. The fallout from this decision was immediate and visceral.

Gary Lineker, the renowned former England striker, took to social media to express his disbelief, suggesting that it might be one of the worst VAR decisions he had ever witnessed, particularly given the immense significance of the match and the league standings. This sentiment was echoed with even more intensity by Derek McInnes. The Hearts head coach did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, describing the call as disgusting.

In an interview with Sky Sports, McInnes expressed a feeling of systemic bias, claiming that his team felt they were up against everyone. He argued that the decision was poor and that Celtic had been extraordinarily fortunate to receive such a call at such a critical juncture. The implications of this penalty are profound.

Had Motherwell held on for a draw, Hearts would have entered the final game with a cushion, meaning they could have potentially lost by up to two goals at Celtic Park and still been crowned champions for the first time since 1960. Now, the margin for error has vanished. Hearts must now secure at least a draw in Glasgow to break the four-decade stranglehold that Celtic and Rangers have maintained over the Scottish top flight.

The psychological pressure is immense, but McInnes remains defiant. He has stated that while the circumstances are frustrating, his squad will not spend their time feeling sorry for themselves. Instead, they are focusing on the challenge ahead, determined to secure a positive result in one of the most anticipated matches in recent Scottish football history. This clash is not just about a trophy; it is about breaking a historical cycle of dominance.

For forty years, the league has been a two-horse race, and the opportunity for Hearts to disrupt this status quo has been brought to a knife-edge by a single refereeing decision. The drama surrounding the VAR call has added a layer of tension to the final match, turning it into a battle not just of skill and tactics, but of perceived justice and resilience.

As the teams prepare for Saturday, the eyes of the sporting world will be on Celtic Park to see if Hearts can overcome the odds and the controversies to claim the title





BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scottish Premiership Hearts Celtic VAR Controversy Derek Mcinnes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Derek McInnes issues title vow as Hearts boss keeps stricken stars in mindCraig Halkett and Marc Leonard have been ruled out of the title runin with major injuries

Read more »

Scottish Premiership: Hearts' Derek McInnes and Celtic's Martin O'Neill both confident of title glory, live on Sky SportsCeltic are one point behind Premiership leaders Hearts with two games remaining; Hearts have not won the top-flight title since 1960; watch Hearts vs Falkirk and Motherwell vs Hearts on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports from 7pm and Hearts vs Celtic on Saturday, live on...

Read more »

VAR is 'flip of coin', says Manchester City boss Pep GuardiolaManchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his players have to play well enough to ensure VAR does not decide the outcome of their games, comparing the system to a 'flip of a coin'.

Read more »

Motherwell boss Askou astounded as he fumes over Celtic's 99th minute penaltyThe Fir Park gaffer is furious about John Beaton's call to award Celtic a last-gasp penalty

Read more »