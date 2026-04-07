Hearts Fans Outraged by Fixture Schedule as Title Race Intensifies

Hearts supporters express anger over the SPFL's fixture schedule, with a final-day trip to Celtic Park causing significant controversy as the team battles for the Scottish Premiership title. The recent draw at Livingston and Marc Leonard's red card further fuel the debate.

Derek McInnes' Hearts , surprisingly leading the Scottish Premiership , are facing a pivotal final stretch, with the title race intensifying as they prepare for the post-split fixtures. Currently a point clear at the summit with only six games remaining, the Edinburgh club finds itself in a high-pressure situation, acutely aware of the lurking threats posed by Rangers and Celtic . Any slip-up could be disastrous, particularly as they chase their first league title since 1960.

The team’s recent performance, including a 2-2 draw at Livingston, which extended their winless streak away from home to four games, adds to the pressure. The upcoming schedule presents a significant challenge, with a mix of away and home fixtures demanding resilience and strategic planning from the coaching staff and players. The stakes are exceptionally high, making every match a crucial test of their title ambitions. This season has been a testament to their improved form, and it is a good opportunity to evaluate if the team can handle the pressure to the end of the season.\The confirmed fixture list for the final five games has sparked considerable controversy among Hearts supporters, who have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the scheduling. After hosting Motherwell in their last game before the split, Hearts will embark on a series of challenging matches, including an away derby against Hibernian and a home clash with Rangers at Tynecastle. The team will then travel to Motherwell once again, setting the stage for their final home game of the season against Falkirk. The most contentious aspect of the schedule, however, is the final-day trip to Celtic Park, which could potentially decide the championship. This arrangement has drawn widespread criticism, with fans voicing their anger at the SPFL. The fans feel that it is unfair that the final game could be so difficult. The timing and locations of the matches, particularly the final game at Celtic Park, have been viewed as detrimental to Hearts’ chances, leading to accusations of bias and unfairness. One fan described the fixtures as “nonsense,” while another labeled them a “joke,” highlighting the level of frustration and disappointment among the fanbase. The allocation of tickets for the Celtic game is another source of concern, with many Hearts supporters anticipating limited access to see the match in person.\Adding to the complexities of the situation is the controversy surrounding Marc Leonard’s red card during the match against Livingston. Leonard was sent off in stoppage time for a foul on Robbie Muirhead, who was attempting to break away towards goal. Initially, referee Kevin Clancy issued a yellow card, but after reviewing the VAR footage, he changed the decision to a red card. This decision has been widely debated, with many questioning the validity of the VAR intervention. Former referee Hackett expressed his belief that there was no clear and obvious error made by Clancy and that VAR should not have intervened. Furthermore, Hackett contended that the foul by Leonard did not constitute denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity. The incident has intensified the debate about the implementation and impact of VAR in Scottish football. The whole situation has added more tension and discussion about the game. The final games will be very important for the team and they need to make sure that they are fully prepared. The team will be under a lot of pressure, as they try to secure a title win





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