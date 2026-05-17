Hearts players allegedly attacked by Celtic fans on final day of season

The news article reports on the disturbing scenes following the final day of the Scottish Premiership season where some Celtic fans allegedly attacked Hearts players, with captain Lawrence Shankland seen being punched and kicked.

Hearts have condemned scenes, the club said have 'once again embarrassed Scottish football', after their players were allegedly attacked by Celtic fans on the final day of the season.

Martin O'Neill's side beat Hearts 3-1 with two late goals to lift yet another title despite enduring a turbulent campaign.

The moment was marred by ugly scenes after Callum Osmand sealed the victory in the eighth minute of added time, with some fans attacking the devastated Hearts players.

A wild pitch invasion ensued following the goal, and some fans attacked the players, with captain Lawrence Shankland seen being punched and kicked in shocking scenes.





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Scottish Football Celtic Fans Stick Park Attack Hearts Suspicion Of Physical And Verbal Abuse Police Intervention Callum Osmand Catch-Up Reporting

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