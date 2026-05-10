Hearts slip up at Motherwell, Celtic on target to exploit - Live UpdatesRTÉ Sports

When Hearts drew 1-1 with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last night, Celtic had their chance to move to the top of the table. With two matches remaining, they can cut the gap to one point.

Well, Well, Well. The race for the Scottish Premiership title took another twist last night when Hearts slipped up at Motherwell . And today Celtic will be out to take full advantage of it.

But first they have to dispose of a wounded Rangers side who suffered an almost fatal blow to their own hopes when they lost to Derek McInnes' men last week. The stakes are as high as the tension rippling through our game. English Premier League? You can keep it.

Because Scottish football hasn't been this laden with drama in 40 years, not since Aberdeen again broke the stranglehold of the Glasgow giants. Sure, Hearts still lead at the top of the table. But that 1-1 draw at Fir Park has given Martin O’Neill ’s side even greater cause to believe and they can cut the gap to just one point with still two games to play.

It’s as tight as two coats of Dulux and Danny Rohl and his team will be desperate to stop their Old Firm rivals from painting Glasgow green and white. Ready for it? You bet.

Celtic: Sinisalo, Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Engels, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, McCowan Subs: Doohan, Iheanacho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tounekti, Sarrachi, Hatate, Murray, Forrest, Ralston Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Fernandez, Djiga, Rommens, Barron, Chukwuani, Diomande, Moore, Antman, Chermiti Subs: Kelly, Sterling, Aarons, Meghoma, Aasgaard, Gassama, Bajrami, Miovski, Skov Olsen Follow all the build-up, action, reaction and analysis LIVE from the big game





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scottish Premiership Celtic Rangers Martin O'neil Motherwell Hearts Last Week English Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish Premiership title race: Motherwell stats make difficult reading for Celtic fans ahead of Hearts clashThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Motherwell manager questions own entitlement, wants to beat Hearts, urges 'attack'Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou discusses his team's desire to break their draw and defeat streak against Hearts, emphasizing his focus on his squad's performance and progress rather than helping others win the title. He anticipates needing points to stay ahead of Hibs and clinch fourth place, while also aiming for a memorable season finale.

Read more »

Steven McLean got Motherwell vs Hearts incident horribly wrongThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Scottish Premiership Title Race Tightens as Hearts Slip Up at Motherwell, Celtic Eye AdvantageThe Scottish Premiership title race has taken a twist with Hearts' slip-up at Motherwell, leaving Celtic in a strong position to take advantage. Rangers' loss to Derek McInnes' men last week has given Martin O'Neill's side even greater cause to believe, with the gap to just one point remaining. Celtic and Rangers will be desperate to stop their Old Firm rivals from painting Glasgow green and white, with the stakes as high as the tension rippling through the game.

Read more »