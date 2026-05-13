Hearts vs Falkirk: The Final Two Games Could Decide the Premiership Title - 66 Years of Waiting Ends?

The final two games in the Premiership could decide the title. It is uncertain whether the waiting is over. A crucial win for Hearts against Falkirk is needed to checkmate any possible comeback by Celtic.

A 66-year wait could end tonight for Hearts. They are currently ahead of Celtic by one point in the Premiership, having held the top spot for nearly nine months.

However, the dream of clinching the title at Tynecastle is optimistic as the top two teams face each other on Saturday. If Hearts are to secure the title, they must first ensure they beat Falkirk, a team they have already defeated three times in the league without conceding a goal. The final two games could offer a turning point in their season, with their fate still undecided.

The Jambos, despite losing Craig Halkett and Marc Leonard to injury, have proven to be resilient and have faced every question thrown at them this season. The task now is to answer one potential extra question as they seek to become champions for the first time since 1979. Keep an eye on all the action here LIVE





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Hearts Vs Falkirk Scottish Premiership Football Title Race 66-Year Wait Final Two Games Waiting Champions Injury

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