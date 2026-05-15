Heated Clash on The View Over Spencer Pratt's Bid for Los Angeles Mayor

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin slam reality star Spencer Pratt as unqualified for the LA mayoralty, while Alyssa Farah Griffin defends the outsider's passion amidst incumbent Karen Bass's fire response failures.

The talk show The View became a battleground for political discourse when the hosts discussed the current race for the mayoralty of Los Angeles. Whoopi Goldberg opened the conversation by stating she would be open to any candidate as long as they possessed the necessary skills and knowledge for the role.

However, she immediately drew a line in the sand, suggesting that if a candidate mirrored the approach of Donald Trump, she would be firmly opposed. This set the stage for a contentious debate regarding Spencer Pratt, the former reality television star who is now seeking the city's highest office as a Republican candidate.

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were quick to express their deep skepticism, questioning why a figure like Pratt would even consider such a high-stakes role, given his background in pop culture rather than public service. Sunny Hostin took a hard line against Pratt's candidacy, emphasizing the sheer scale of the responsibility involved in managing Los Angeles.

She pointed out that the city operates on a massive budget of approximately 14.9 billion dollars, making it one of the largest municipal budgets in the entire country. Hostin argued that such a complex financial and administrative machine requires a level of expertise that Pratt simply does not possess. She specifically criticized Pratt's attempt to compare his own political trajectory to that of Barack Obama.

Hostin reminded the audience that Obama was a distinguished civil rights attorney and the first black president of the Harvard Law Review before serving in the Illinois senate. By contrasting these resumes, Hostin framed Pratt as an absurdity who is fundamentally unqualified to lead a major metropolis.

Joy Behar joined in the critique, mocking Pratt's accolades by contrasting Mayor Karen Bass's JFK Profile in Courage Award with Pratt's status as a 2018 Shorty Award winner for being a Snapchatter of the Year. While the majority of the panel was dismissive, Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a more nuanced view. She noted that Pratt had previously appeared on the show and had come across as a compassionate individual with a compelling personal story.

Griffin highlighted the frustration felt by Los Angeles residents who were devastated by recent wildfires and felt abandoned by their current leadership. She mentioned that Pratt himself suffered a personal tragedy, losing his 2.5 million dollar home in the Pacific Palisades due to those same fires. Griffin argued that while Pratt's lack of experience is an uphill battle, there is a certain value in an outsider who is passionate and genuinely involved in the community.

She pointed out that the incumbent, Karen Bass, has faced severe criticism for her perceived disastrous response to the January 2025 wildfires. Bass had reportedly cut fire department resources and was traveling in Ghana for a presidential inauguration while the disasters were unfolding. The conversation on The View reflected a broader trend in the LA mayoral race, where dissatisfaction with the status quo is fueling the rise of unconventional candidates.

Homelessness continues to be a defining crisis for the city, and the perceived failure of the Bass administration to handle both the housing crisis and the wildfire disaster has left a void for an outsider to fill. According to a recent poll from Emerson College, the gap between the two candidates is narrowing. While Mayor Bass remains the frontrunner with 30 percent of the support, Spencer Pratt has gained significant traction, polling at 22 percent.

This shift suggests that a significant portion of the electorate may be willing to overlook a lack of traditional credentials in exchange for a candidate who represents a total break from the current city leadership. The debate concludes with the realization that the role of mayor is an incredibly demanding job, one that tests both the experience of the veteran and the resolve of the newcomer





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