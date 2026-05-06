Heated Rivalry Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie Make Met Gala Debut, End Night with Chaotic 6am Walk of Shame

Heated Rivalry actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie made their Met Gala debut, transitioning from working as waiters to mingling with superstars. The night took a chaotic turn as Hudson was spotted doing a 6am walk of shame, trouser-less after an all-night party. Both actors pulled all-nighters, with Hudson admitting to being sleep-deprived and relying on caffeine to keep his energy up.

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie made their Met Gala debut on Monday, marking a significant milestone in their careers after rising to fame in the popular queer hockey romance show.

Just a year ago, both actors were working as waiters while auditioning for roles, but they have since transitioned to rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities at one of the most prestigious events in the fashion world. However, the glitz and glamour of the night took a chaotic turn for Hudson, 25, who was spotted doing a 6am walk of shame through the streets of New York.

The actor and his friends were reportedly dropped off at the wrong hotel after an all-night party, leading to a daylight dash across the street in search of their car. Adding to the surreal scene, Hudson was trouser-less, a quirky style choice he had adopted for the afterparties. Earlier, he had swapped his custom Balenciaga look from the red carpet for a white tuxedo shirt and micro shorts from Eli Russell Linnetz, accessorized with a beret, long socks, and loafers.

The Heated Rivalry star was seen helping a female friend down the street as fans quickly noticed and followed them. Hours before the Met Gala, Hudson had admitted to being sleep-deprived, having just wrapped filming for his new movie APPARATUS in Toronto at 4am. He flew to New York and, instead of resting, spent time with friends until it was time to get ready for the gala.

When asked by Vogue how he planned to maintain his energy, he revealed his strategy: 'Caffeine, I've had six shots of espresso plus a matcha today, I might die, I'll pass out on the stairs.

' 'I'll try and nap and try and check out mentally so that there's something in me that's recharging, I'll just disassociate hard. ' His plan seemed to work, as he was seen partying until the early hours. Hudson's Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie also pulled an all-nighter. He was spotted exiting a taxi outside his hotel at 6am, having partied the night away.

The 26-year-old had switched into a beige suit, going shirtless underneath the two-piece, with a brown silk scarf draped around his shoulders. Earlier, he had rocked an androgynous ensemble from Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a polka dot blouse that showcased his muscular arms. Fans praised the duo's party antics, with one commenting: 'Connor Storrie showing up fresh at 6am after the Met Gala afterparties is exactly that kind of moment.

When energy, fashion, and a bit of chaos somehow come together and still look effortless.

' Another added: 'I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you're Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams half-naked at 6am after the Met Gala afterparty?





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