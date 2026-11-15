Heath Village near Wakefield and Its Historic Buildings

A look at the history of Heath, a village east of Wakefield, covering its registered common, Heath Old Hall and Dame Mary Bolles, the architecture of Heath Hall, James Paine's early work and other surviving historic buildings and pubs.

Over the last few centuries, the small village of Heath, located 1.5 miles east of Wakefield in West Yorkshire, has been home to a number of impressive buildings and structures.

Heath lies within a registered common, a large area of grassland interspersed with patches of scrub. For generations the common was a place of community life. Sporting events took place there, including numerous Knurr and Spell matches, and the local Volunteers and Yeomanry Cavalry used the open ground for their drills and exercise.

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Threat To Heath Old Hall Enclosure

The character of the common came under threat in 1844, when the lord of the Manor of Warmfield and Heath proposed a Parliamentary bill to enclose the land, a move that would have ended its open access for local people. One of the most notable former properties in the village was Heath Old Hall, erected in the late 16th century by John Kaye, who served as Deputy Steward of the Honour of Pontefract under Sir Henry Saville.

The British architectural historian Mark Girouard, in his study of Robert Smythson and the Architecture of the Elizabethan Era published in 1966, observed striking similarities between Barlborough Hall in Derbyshire and Heath Old Hall in Wakefield. The Derbyshire house carries the date 1583 on its porch and 1584 on a fireplace, while a fireplace at Heath is said to bear the date 1585. The hall later became closely associated with Dame Mary Bolles.

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In 1635 King Charles I granted her the baronetcy of Nova Scotia, and a little later she acquired the Heath estate and moved into Heath Old Hall. A vivid story about Dame Mary is recorded by Ivan and Elizabeth Hall in their booklet Heath, an Architectural Description, published in 1975. According to their account, she was entertaining Royalist officers at the mansion on 20 May 1643, at the very time a Roundhead army was preparing a surprise attack on Wakefield.

Dame Mary did not lose her land after Cromwell's victory, and commentators on the Wakefield Vistas website have speculated that she may have been a Parliamentary sympathiser who effectively immobilised the Wakefield Royalist commanders by getting them drunk. Her will, as described by the Wild Yorkshire website, instructed her executors to open the Hall to guests and to slaughter as many of her fat sheep and cattle as necessary to feed the funeral mourners, with the feasting intended to last for six weeks.

Later Owners Of Heath Old Hall

Later owners of Heath Old Hall included the Dalston family, the Dillon family and Ingram Fuller Godfrey. From 1811 to 1821 a community of Benedictine nuns rented the property from its owner, Mrs Smyth. By the early 1960s the Hall was suffering from mining subsidence, and it was demolished. Some features survive today, including the gateposts topped with pine cone finials and the water tower associated with Mary Bolles.

Another significant building in Heath is Heath Hall, once known as Eshald House, which has been attributed to the designs of the so called gentleman architect Theophilus Shelton. The wealthy wool trader John Smyth acquired the estate in 1709. By 1754 his nephew, also named John, had engaged the architect John Carr to enlarge the house, and the work was completed by 1780.

Later owners included John George, who in the 1830s commissioned the architect Anthony Salvin to add extensions, including an attic storey, a porch and a billiard room. Lord Halifax, who served as Foreign Secretary, occupied the house until 1938. During the First World War the building was used as a military hospital, and the army made use of it again in the Second World War.

Afterwards the house was neglected for a time until Mr and Mrs Oddie undertook a programme of renovation work on both the house and its grounds. The village also has links to the architect James Paine. Peter Leach, in his 1988 book on Paine, argues that the development of his architecture was foreshadowed with remarkable accuracy in his very first commission, Heath House. Paine added a new front range there, three rooms wide, with a staircase placed behind the centre.

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First Important Villa Revival Work

Leach describes this work as probably the first important example of the villa revival, predating Isaac Ware's Clifton House by some two years. In 1914 the barrister Beverley James of Heth House left an estate valued at 42,641 pounds gross, including a payment of 5 pounds for each year of service to every servant in his private employ.

During the Second World War part of Heath House served as a youth club, and afterwards the building was converted from a single occupancy dwelling into flats. Several other historic buildings remain part of the village story.

Cobbler's Hall, a two storey, five bay symmetrical building dating from around 1740, is mentioned in the Halls' Heath booklet as a finishing school for young men preparing for careers in the army and navy from 1749 until the 1780s, and the authors note that it became an academy between 1790 and 1821. It later served as a Post Office before being altered into three dwellings.

Little Sycamore, Sycamore House and Sycamore Cottage form a single range of three attached homes. They began as one cottage in the late 17th century, gained additions in the following century, were combined into a single dwelling in the mid-19th century, and were then divided back into three separate properties. The Jolly Sailor Inn, once located on Heath Common, was attached to the Beverley Brothers Ltd Brewery, also known as the Eagle Brewery, but it no longer exists.

The village's surviving pub, the King's Arms, is recorded by Historic England as a former barn and c.1690 cottages that were converted into a public house around 1841. The Campaign for Real Ale notes that the pub was acquired by Clark's Brewery in 1989 and later operated under Ossett Brewery.