Heather Alexander: Hot Gossip dancer dies following short illness

Heather Alexander, an original member of the boundary-pushing dance troupe Hot Gossip, has died following a short illness. Her agents, Goldmans Management, confirmed her passing in a statement saying she was a 'fighter to the end and lived her life to the full'.

BBC Hot Gossip dancer Heather Alexander has died following a short illness. The groundbreaking dancer was an original member of boundary-pushing dance troupe Hot Gossip , who featured on the BBC from the late 1970s, and were choreographed by future Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips .

Her agents, Goldmans Management, said in a statement: 'It is with much sadness that we bring you the news that our wonderful client Heather Alexander passed away last weekend following a short illness.

'Heather was a fighter to the end and lived her life to the full, not letting on how poorly she was. 'In the last year she was still fully committed to her wonderful one woman shows, getting 5 star reviews and making plans for their future runs.

Hot Gossip dancer Heather Alexander has died following a short illness, with her agents saying she 'was a fighter to the end and lived her life to the full, not letting on how poorly she was' The groundbreaking dancer was an original member of boundary-pushing dance troupe Hot Gossip (pictured with fellow dancer Laura James) 'Heather had a wonderful and varied career, from strutting her stuff with Hot Gossip on the BBC, performing alongside household names on the West End in plays and most recently creating her own works such as Havisham and Becoming Mrs Danvers.

'She had an infectious energy and a huge sense of fun, we will miss her very much. ' Fans rushed to the comments to share their condolences. They wrote: 'I'm so very sorry to hear this. A true loss to the industry.

Thinking of all her friends and family; Sending love and prayers to her family; 'I'm so sorry to hear this. She was an inspiration for mature women working in the arts. So talented and such a sad loss RIP lovely Heather xxx; 'So sorry to hear this. Sending you lots of love; Oh nooo, sending love'.

Famous for their form-fitting lycra, shiny PVC bodysuits and high energy jazz routines, the group drew massive audiences as well as complaints from moral campaigners for being 'too sexy for TV'. They went on to reach number 6 in the music charts in 1978 with disco hit I Lost My Heart to a Starship Trooper. Heather left the group in 1981 and went onto forge a successful acting career.

She appeared in a number of TV and West End roles, including acting alongside Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason. Her agents said in a statement: 'It is with much sadness that we bring you the news that our wonderful client Heather Alexander passed away last weekend following a short illness' Fans rushed to the comments to share their condolences Heather appeared in comedy sketches on The Kenny Everett Video Show before launching her career as a leading stage actress in a production of Noises Off.

By the mid-1980s she was appearing in major shows like Dempsey and Makepeace, and Wizbit. Heather appeared in a production of Look, No Hans! with Jason at the Strand Theatre from September 1985 to March 1986. She went onto found the Hastings Fringe Festival in 2015, and remained a central figure in the arts scene, including in her own award-winning shows, until her death this month





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heather Alexander Hot Gossip BBC Strictly Come Dancing Arlene Phillips

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Review: Squirt Performance Hot Wax — Hot Wax Without the Crunchy Break-In DramaSquirt Performance is now offering its chain lube in a hot wax setup, but is it better than the original or just more time-consuming?

Read more »

Real life soap couple Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith reveal new baby's nameA beautiful name for a beautiful baby

Read more »

Robbie Fowler Worried About Alexander Isak's Second Season at LiverpoolLiverpool legend Robbie Fowler expresses concern over Alexander Isak's fitness and performance after a difficult debut season following his £125m transfer.

Read more »

Guy Mowbray: My best purchase was a hot tub – it costs £500 a year to runThe football commentator, who is working on this years World Cup, explains how he manages his finances on a spreadsheet and the investment decision he wishes he'd made sooner

Read more »