Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Confirm Dating After Months of Romance

Hollywood stars Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have confirmed they are dating, with sources reporting the relationship has been going on for several months. The couple were spotted together on New Year's Eve, adding fuel to the fire. They are now reportedly planning to introduce their children to each other.

Hollywood icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have confirmed they are indeed a couple, sparking fresh excitement among fans of the 1980s television scene. The announcement follows reports of the actors, who have individually enjoyed significant success in their careers, being spotted together in a cozy setting. Lamas, known for his role in the long-running series Falcon Crest , and Locklear, celebrated for her iconic character in Melrose Place , have been romantically involved for several months, according to reports. The news has sent ripples through the entertainment world, with the public eagerly anticipating further developments in their relationship. The couple was seen enjoying each other's company in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, fueling speculation about their relationship status. An insider shared details of their intimate dinner at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino, describing them as very affectionate and touchy-feely. This wasn't the first time the duo has been seen together; they were also photographed at The World's Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York, back in November 2025, adding to the growing buzz around their connection. The confirmation of their relationship marks a new chapter for both actors, whose personal lives have often been under the media spotlight.

The couple's relationship appears to be progressing steadily, with sources indicating they are ready to take the next step by introducing their children to each other. This move signifies a significant commitment, hinting at a potentially serious and enduring bond. Locklear, who has a daughter Ava, and Lamas, who has six children from previous relationships, are reportedly navigating the complexities of blending their families. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Locklear for additional comment, indicating the level of interest surrounding this developing romance. Images from their New Year's Eve outing showcased a stylish Locklear in a black dress, paired with a Miu Miu purse, while Lamas sported a smart grey blazer over a black button-up shirt and matching pants. These public appearances and the reports of their growing closeness have captivated the public, who are invested in seeing how their relationship unfolds. Both Locklear and Lamas bring a wealth of experience to this new relationship, having navigated the highs and lows of Hollywood and previous marriages.

Heather Locklear, who celebrated her 64th birthday, was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora. She shares a daughter, Ava, with Sambora. Lorenzo Lamas, on the other hand, has been married six times, most recently filing for divorce from his sixth wife, Kenna Nicole, in 2025. His history includes marriages to Victoria Hilbert, Michele Cathy Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, and Shauna Sand. Lamas has six children: A.J., Shayne, Victoria, Isabella, Alexandra, and Paton. Both actors are best known for their work in iconic television shows. Lamas gained fame playing Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest from 1981 to 1990 and as Reno Raines on Renegade from 1992 to 1997. Locklear reached superstardom playing Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place from 1993 to 1999 and returned for the reboot. The combination of their successful careers and high-profile past relationships makes their current union a subject of much interest and discussion. Their shared history in the entertainment industry and their individual achievements have solidified their place in Hollywood history





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Heather Locklear Lorenzo Lamas Dating Melrose Place Falcon Crest

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Hollywood Stars Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Confirm RelationshipMelrose Place actress Heather Locklear and Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas are dating, as confirmed by both parties. The pair were spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve, following earlier appearances together, and plan to introduce their children. This marks a new chapter for the iconic stars.

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