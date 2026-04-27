Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Make First Public Appearance as a Couple

1980s television icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have stepped out together for the first time since confirming their romantic relationship, attending the Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey. The couple, who first gained fame in the 80s, have been seen together in recent months, including a New Year's Eve date in Las Vegas and a family gathering in California.

Hollywood veterans Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have made their first official public appearance as a couple, attending the Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey on Sunday.

This follows recent confirmation from Lamas’s representative to E! News that the pair have been dating for several months, sparking excitement among fans of 1980s television. The romance began to surface publicly late last year, with sightings in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve and at the Brave & Rescued Awards in Los Angeles in January. Photographs from January show Lamas affectionately carrying Locklear’s Gucci purse, signaling a deepening connection.

The couple’s blossoming relationship has also included introductions to family. Lamas, a father of six from previous relationships, recently brought Locklear to meet his children at his Thousand Oaks, California home, followed by a family outing to lunch and a movie. His children include A.J. , Shayne, Victoria, Isabella, Alexandra, and Paton, from various marriages.

Locklear, who shares a 28-year-old daughter Ava with ex-husband Richie Sambora, has been seen with Lamas’s family, as evidenced by a recent Instagram post from Lamas’s daughter Shayne, showcasing a ‘Spring Break’ visit at Locklear’s property. The pair initially connected decades ago, moving in similar Hollywood circles, and their rekindled romance has captivated the media and fans alike.

Both Locklear and Lamas rose to prominence in the 1980s, with Lamas starring in the popular drama *Falcon Crest* and Locklear becoming a household name through her role on *Melrose Place*. Lamas, born into a family of actors – his parents were Fernando Lamas and Arlene Dahl – began his career with appearances on *Hotel* and *Fantasy Island*, later gaining recognition for his role as Reno Raines on *Renegade*.

Locklear’s career has included roles in *Dynasty*, *TJ Hooker*, and *Spin City*, solidifying her status as a television icon. Their recent public appearances and family interactions suggest a serious and developing relationship, bringing a nostalgic charm to the Hollywood scene. The couple’s history as friends adds another layer to their story, hinting at a connection built on shared experiences and mutual respect





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