Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas' Romance Heats Up with Family Introductions

Actress Heather Locklear and actor Lorenzo Lamas have been photographed showing affection, with Locklear meeting Lamas' children as their six-month romance blossoms.

In a blossoming new romance, veteran television stars Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have been spotted together, showcasing their affection.

The Daily Mail recently brought to light candid photographs capturing the couple arm-in-arm in mid-January at the Brave & Rescued Awards in Los Angeles.

During the event, which honored firefighters' response to the Eaton Fire, Lamas was seen sweetly carrying Locklear's Gucci purse, a gesture underscoring their evident comfort and connection. Locklear, radiating a glow in a vibrant pink ensemble, stood beside Lamas, who sported a classic black shirt, blue jeans, and stylish aviator sunglasses.

This public display of unity comes as the pair have reportedly been dating for approximately six months. Adding another significant milestone to their budding relationship, news emerged just as these photos surfaced that Locklear has officially met Lamas' children.

This introduction took place over the weekend at Locklear's residence in Thousand Oaks, California, followed by a family outing for lunch and a movie. Lamas, a seasoned actor with a considerable brood, has six children from previous relationships.

His children include A.J., 42, and Shayne, 40, with his late wife Michele Cathy Smith. He also has daughters Victoria, 26, Isabella, 25, and Alexandra, 28, with ex-wife Shauna Sand, and daughter Paton, 37, from his relationship with actress Daphne Ashbrook. Locklear, in turn, has one daughter, Ava, 28, with her ex-husband Richie Sambora.

Adding a heartwarming touch to the burgeoning romance, Lamas' daughter Shayne, who gained public recognition from her appearance on The Bachelor, shared a joyous Instagram post featuring her father and her two children on Locklear's property. The caption, playfully referring to the occasion as Spring Break w Papa LoLo 2026, hinted at the growing integration of their families.

The initial whispers of Locklear and Lamas' relationship first surfaced on TMZ last week, with E! News subsequently confirming the news with Lamas on Tuesday. Their public appearances have been building; they were first seen together in November at a dinner party during The World's Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York.

Following this, they were spotted on a New Year's Eve date at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino, where an insider described them as being very affectionate. Their attendance at the Brave & Rescued Awards on January 17th marked another significant public outing, though they maintained a degree of separation on the red carpet.

The actors share a long-standing friendship, having known each other and socialized within the same Hollywood circles since the 1980s. Lamas, whose parents were the renowned actors Fernando Lamas and Arlene Dahl, himself rose to fame on iconic 1980s television shows like Hotel and Fantasy Island, and is widely recognized for his role as Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest.

Locklear achieved global fame as Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place and also starred in other popular series such as Dynasty, TJ Hooker, and Spin City. The emergence of these intimate photos and the news of Locklear meeting Lamas' children signifies a deepening connection and a promising new chapter for this beloved Hollywood pair.





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