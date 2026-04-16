Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas's Decades-Long Friendship Ignites into Romance

The stars, who first met over 40 years ago as they launched their Hollywood careers, are now reportedly dating. A vintage Playgirl magazine cover featuring a young Locklear and Lamas has resurfaced, highlighting their long-standing connection.

Hollywood sweethearts Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are currently navigating a blossoming romance, having been together for the past six months. Their connection, however, runs much deeper, stretching back over four decades to their early days navigating the competitive landscape of the entertainment industry. The iconic duo first forged a friendship in the 1980s, a time when both were carving out significant niches in television.

Locklear achieved widespread fame for her captivating role in the hit series Dynasty, a staple of primetime television alongside legendary actress Joan Collins. Simultaneously, Lamas solidified his status as a major star with his prominent role in the popular soap opera Falcon Crest, which featured the esteemed Jane Wyman. Adding a nostalgic layer to their rekindled relationship, The Daily Mail recently unearthed a captivating magazine cover featuring the actors from 1983. The image showcases a then 64-year-old Locklear radiant in a vibrant red bikini, while a 68-year-old Lamas confidently sports a black Speedo. They graced the cover of Playgirl magazine, a publication known for its appeal to a female audience akin to Playboy's for men. Lamas himself celebrated the unearthed gem in a recent X post, expressing disbelief at the passage of time, stating, "I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only #HeatherLocklear #Playgirl #80s." The cover itself was emblazoned with the provocative headline: Lorenzo Lamas & Heather Locklear In Very Bare Swimwear, and the accompanying interior spread depicted the actors in intimate poses, hinting at a romantic connection even then. This unearthed artifact serves as a charming precursor to their present-day relationship. Earlier this week, Lamas' representative confirmed to E! News that the couple had been seeing each other for several months. Their public appearances began to surface in November, with their first known sighting at a lively dinner party during The World's Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York. The budding romance continued to develop, with the pair spotted enjoying a romantic New Year's Eve dinner at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Further solidifying their bond, they made a joint public appearance on January 17th, attending The Brave & Rescued Awards at The LA City Fire Museum, where they walked arm in arm, a clear public declaration of their developing relationship. The romantic entanglement has progressed rapidly, with reports from TMZ indicating that Locklear recently met Lamas' children and grandchildren. This significant milestone occurred last weekend at Locklear's mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, followed by a shared lunch and a trip to the movies. This new chapter for Locklear comes after a history of high-profile relationships. She was previously married to Tommy Lee, ex-husband of Pamela Anderson, from 1986 to 1993. She then married Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007, with whom she shares her 28-year-old daughter, Ava. Locklear also experienced an on-again, off-again relationship with ex-fiancé Chris Heisser for five years, which concluded in 2025. Lamas, no stranger to the complexities of marital relationships, has been married six times and is a father to six children. His current romance with Locklear follows closely on the heels of his divorce proceedings from his sixth wife, Kenna Nicole, which he initiated in 2025. Prior to that, he had filed for divorce from his fifth wife, Shawna Craig, in June of 2018. His extensive marital history also includes unions with Falcon Crest co-star Victoria Hilbert (1981-1982), the late Michele Cathy Smith (1983-1985), actress Kathleen Kinmont (1989-1993), and former Playboy model Shauna Sand (1996-2002). Lamas is a father to son A.J. and daughter Shayne from his marriage to Michele Cathy Smith. He also has daughters Victoria, Isabella, and Alexandra with Shauna Sand, and daughter Paton with actress Daphne Ashbrook. Lamas is widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Lance Cumson in the CBS soap opera Falcon Crest, appearing in 228 episodes between 1981 and 1990. He also garnered significant attention for his role as Reno Raines in the popular TV series Renegade from 1992 to 1997, and made a memorable appearance in the iconic movie Grease. His acting career has remained active, with numerous film credits in recent years, including roles in Love in the Clouds, Checkmate, Stepmom from Hell, Prepare to Die, and Team of Two. Locklear achieved immense global fame for her starring role as the conniving Amanda Woodward on the hit series Melrose Place, where she captivated audiences from 1993 to 1999. Her powerful performance cemented her status as a television icon. She later reprised her role in the revival of the show from 2009 to 2010, further delighting fans





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