Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Spark Romance Rumors: 90s Icons Seen Together

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are reportedly dating, stirring nostalgia for their 90s stardom. The pair were spotted getting cozy over New Year's Eve and are now preparing for their children to meet. Details on their relationship, past marriages, and careers are highlighted.

Rumors are swirling around a surprise romance between two prominent figures from the 1990s: Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas . According to reports from TMZ, the two have been discreetly seeing each other for several months, and their relationship appears to be progressing. Sources indicate that Locklear, 64, and Lamas, 68, were spotted together during New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, where they were seen dining at Barry's Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino.

Witnesses described the pair as being affectionate, with a source noting they had a private table and were very touchy feely with each other. This public display of affection has fueled speculation that their relationship is becoming more serious, with their adult children reportedly preparing to meet and bond for the first time this coming weekend. While representatives for both Locklear and Lamas have yet to release a comment, the buzz surrounding their alleged romance continues to grow.\The public first took notice of the pair at The World's Largest Disco event in Buffalo, New York, back in November 2025. Locklear was seen in a chic black dress, accessorized with a Miu Miu purse, her blonde hair pulled back in a casual ponytail. Lamas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey blazer over a black button-up shirt and matching pants. The duo posed with Chef Barry Dakake in the kitchen. Locklear, known for her role in Melrose Place, has had a colorful romantic history, including marriages to Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora, and an on-again, off-again relationship with Chris Heisser. She shares a daughter, Ava, with Sambora. Lamas, renowned for his role on Falcon Crest and Renegade, has been married six times, most recently filing for divorce from Kenna Nicole in 2025. He has six children from his previous relationships, adding another layer to the dynamics of this budding connection. Prior marriages include Victoria Hilbert, Michele Cathy Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, and Shauna Sand. Lamas's career has extended to acting, with roles in TV series and films.\Locklear gained international fame as Amanda Woodward on Melrose Place, a role that captivated audiences from 1993 to 1999. She reprised the role on the new version of the show in 2009 until 2010. She also starred alongside Rob Estes, Jack Wagner, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro and Kelly Rutherford, among others. Lamas played Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest and Reno Raines on Renegade. His acting career includes work in television shows and films, with recent credits in movies such as Love in the Clouds, Checkmate, Stepmom from Hell, Prepare to Die and Team of Two. The potential coupling of these two stars from the 90s has undoubtedly piqued the interest of fans and media alike. With both individuals having a rich history in the entertainment industry and previous high-profile relationships, their reported romance is making news headlines





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Heather Locklear Lorenzo Lamas Celebrity Romance Melrose Place Falcon Crest

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