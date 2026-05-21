Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Spotted at Daughter Ava's Wedding, First Time Since Reunion with Ex Richie Sambora

The Melrose Place actress, Heather Locklear, and her fellow 1980s icon, Lorenzo Lamas, surfaced in the Los Angeles suburbs this Tuesday, attending their first public event since they crossed paths with Richie Sambora. They were seen enjoying the couple's outing at Westlake Village.

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas resurfaced in the Los Angeles suburbs this Tuesday in their first public sighting since they crossed paths with her ex Richie Sambora .

Locklear, 64, brought her new love and fellow 1980s icon Lamas, 68, as her date to the wedding of her daughter Ava, 28, whom she had with Sambora, 66. All three of them were in attendance this past Saturday when Ava exchanged vows in Montecito with an investment associate called Tyler Farrar, via People. Four days later, Locklear and Lamas were seen enjoying a couple's outing in the Westlake Village area of the San Fernando Valley





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Heather Locklear Lorenzo Lamas Richie Sambora Daughter Ava Wedding

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