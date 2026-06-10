Heather McComb Shares James Van Der Beek's Blessing and Final Support Before His Death

The actress, Van Der Beek's first wife, reveals how the late star and his wife gave their full support for her remarriage, sharing spiritual signs from their wedding day and treasured final words.

Heather McComb, the first wife of the late actor James Van Der Beek , has shared poignant details about their final meeting and the profound support she and her fiancé received from Van Der Beek and his second wife, Kimberly, before his death.

Van Der Beek, best known for his iconic role in Dawson's Creek, passed away in February at the age of 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer. McComb, who was married to Van Der Beek from 2003 to 2010, told Us Weekly that both James and Kimberly were incredibly supportive of her upcoming marriage to Scott Michael Campbell.

She described the 'last loving words' they exchanged and spoke of James's beautiful soul, filled with light, love, talent, humor, depth, and a deep spirituality. McComb also shared that she experienced spiritual signs on her wedding day, including a double rainbow, two ladybugs, and two white doves, which she interpreted as a presence of those lost, including Van Der Beek, watching over the celebration. The wedding took place in Missoula, Montana, and was officiated by McComb's sister.

Photos from the ceremony were shared on Instagram, where McComb expressed gratitude for the love and support from family and friends, emphasizing the spiritual significance of the day. Van Der Beek, who leaves behind his wife Kimberly and their six children, was celebrated by McComb as a devoted father and a true soulmate to Kimberly. She reflected on their post-divorce friendship, calling their connection special and expressing gratitude for the love they shared.

McComb's tribute paints a picture of a man who, despite his fame, remained humble, continuously seeking growth, and deeply committed to his family and faith. His openness about his cancer journey, she noted, became a blessing to many, inspiring others with his courage. The story highlights the enduring bond between McComb and Van Der Beek, showcasing a relationship that evolved from marriage to a deep, platonic friendship, and underscores the love and respect that defined his final days





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James Van Der Beek Heather Mccomb Dawson's Creek Celebrity Death Colorectal Cancer Wedding Blessing Spiritual Signs Friendship After Divorce

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