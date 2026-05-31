Heathrow Airport Train Services Disrupted by Burst Water Main Causing Signalling Fault

A burst water main near Heathrow Airport caused a signalling fault, leading to the suspension of Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line services on Saturday morning. While these services have resumed with delays, the Piccadilly Line remains closed due to planned engineering works, prompting rail replacement buses. National Rail apologized for the major disruption, which could persist throughout the day, affecting thousands of passengers using the UK's busiest airport.

Heathrow Airport faced significant travel disruption on Saturday morning when a burst water main caused signalling problems, cutting off all train connections to the airport.

The Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line services were suspended for much of the morning, while the Piccadilly Line was already disrupted due to planned engineering works. Although the Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line have since resumed operations, travellers are still experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes and some cancellations on the Heathrow Express. The Elizabeth Line is now operating a good service according to Transport for London (TfL).

However, the Piccadilly Line remains closed between Acton Town and all Heathrow terminals because of the planned maintenance, with rail replacement buses in operation. National Rail apologized for the "major disruption," confirming that a burst water main near the airport triggered a fault in the signalling system.

By midday, Heathrow Airport's official X account posted an update stating that services were starting to resume on both the Elizabeth Line and Heathrow Express, urging passengers to allow extra travel time and apologizing for the inconvenience. The Heathrow Express, which began service in 1998, runs between the airport and London Paddington station, operating approximately 150 trains daily and carrying around 17,000 passengers each day.

The journey takes about 15 minutes to terminals two and three and 21 minutes to terminal five. National Rail warned that the aftermath of the signalling issues could lead to continued disruptions throughout the day. Heathrow, the United Kingdom's busiest airport, handled a record 84 million passengers last year, underscoring the critical importance of reliable transport links to and from the facility





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Heathrow Airport Heathrow Express Elizabeth Line Piccadilly Line Signalling Fault Burst Water Main Travel Disruption National Rail Tfl Rail Replacement Buses

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