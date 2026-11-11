Cabinet ministers clash over a third runway at Heathrow, with transport and finance chiefs backing the scheme while Labour leaders remain split. The debate could shape the United Kingdom's aviation future.

The United Kingdom Cabinet is witnessing a sharp intra‑party divide over the long‑awaited third runway at Heathrow Airport. Cabinet ministers are pressuring Andy Burnham, the Secretary of State for the Northern Territory, to support the expansion even as the Prime Minister maintains a non‑committal stance. The debate has become a focal point of Labour Party tensions come March 2025.

Heathrow Expansion and Government Commitment

The Department for Transport, led by Heidi Alexander, has moved swiftly to produce a national policy statement on the Heathrow expansion. Alexander told a conference that ministers were "moving heaven and earth" to get the scheme underway and that a new runway would be "a shot in the arm for the South East". She highlighted the potential for thousands of new jobs, tens of millions of extra passengers and new routes.

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Finance Secretary John Healey reaffirmed on the Treasury Select Committee that the Government is behind a third runway. Healey stressed that strong airports are engines for wider economic growth, citing examples from Manchester and London. He noted that the Department for Transport, not the Treasury, leads the assessment following the consultation period.

Labour Leadership Split on Third Runway

Labour leaders Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves openly backed the expansion, promising urgent progress and targeting completion by 2035. Reeves spoke about "spades in the ground" that Parliament must finish within the current term.

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In contrast, Andy Burnham has expressed ambivalence since joining the Cabinet. During his mayoralty of Greater Manchester he described Heathrow expansion as a model for an overheating economy and warned that it could divert investment from northern infrastructure. His 2018 remarks in Parliament said he was against the runway because of national aviation limits and called for increased capacity at Manchester and Birmingham.

Cabinet Factions and Consultation Pathway

Cabinet factions appear to form around the expansion, with Healey, Alexander and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds championing the project. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Net Zero Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh are reported to be more sceptical, citing environmental concerns and fiscal prudence.

The Government is now reviewing responses to a consultation on the national planning statement. Sources say a House of Commons vote is expected next year, although no firm timetable has been set. Planning permission for the full 3,500‑metre runway, which would require moving the M25 motorway, is projected for 2029 with the earliest completion date in 2029 or possibly 2039, according to recent reports.

Implications for Aviation and Regional Development

Supporters argue the new runway would unlock significant growth across the country, expanding Heathrow's capacity and enabling new international routes that could boost the UK's global connectivity. Opponents counter that the project would trap infrastructure spending within the M25 for a decade, potentially stunting investment in other regions.

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The debate now hinges on whether the Labour Government will deliver a decisive stance that balances economic ambition with regional equity, all while navigating the internal party divide that could reshape the policy's future.