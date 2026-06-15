A colossal 18,800-square-foot mural of Felix the Cat, featuring the phrase "It's coming home," has been installed under Heathrow Airport's flight path to coincide with England's Euro 2024 opener. The pet food brand's bold advertising campaign aims to delight football fans and leverage the tournament's excitement.

An 18,800-square-foot mural of the iconic cartoon character Felix the Cat has been revealed beneath the flight path at Heathrow Airport , specifically for passengers traveling to the United States.

The massive artwork, commissioned by the pet food brand Felix, serves as a playful surprise for England football fans departing for the US to watch the national team's opening Euro 2024 match against Croatia. From their window seats, travelers will be able to see the enormous depiction of Felix with his classic mischievous expression, alongside the rallying cry "It's coming home," a phrase deeply embedded in English football culture.

The mural leverages the widespread anticipation surrounding England's campaign, echoing the hopeful sentiments of the anthem "Three Lions," which speaks of "60 years of hurt" and the dream of finally lifting a major trophy again. The installation blends national pride with brand messaging, as the Felix logo and the strapline "it's great to be a cat" are also integrated into the design.

The artwork is scheduled to remain visible from the air until at least June 18, 2024, ensuring exposure throughout the early stages of the tournament. To capture the spectacle, a specialist aerial photography team documented the mural, and their footage is being shared for those on the ground. Celebrity commentator and YouTube personality Chunkz accompanied the helicopter crew, creating exclusive content for his social media platforms, particularly TikTok, thereby amplifying the campaign's digital reach.

According to Issy Smithson, a spokesperson for Felix, the project represents the brand's most ambitious and clever advertisement to date, combining monumental scale with cultural relevance.

"This is our biggest, boldest advert yet for Felix, both in terms of sheer scale and wit," Smithson stated. "We're bringing Felix's signature mischief to the heart of the most important cultural conversations of the moment. " The initiative successfully merges marketing with a moment of national sporting fervor, creating a high-visibility stunt that captures the attention of millions of travelers and online viewers alike





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Felix The Cat Heathrow Airport England Football Euro 2024 It's Coming Home Mural Advertising Campaign

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