Heatwave Alert in UK: Temperatures to Hit 33C This Weekend

The UK Health Security Agency has activated a six-day heat health alert for southern, eastern, and central areas of England from Friday until next Wednesday. As the heatwave arrives, temperatures are expected to soar to a sweltering 30C on Saturday and 32C the following day, with southern England and the Midlands baking in 33C temperatures. Temperatures in the capital will top 28C for at least five days in a row.

Britain is braced for an 'exceptional' heatwave with temperatures set to hit 33C on what forecasters are predicting could be the hottest May bank holiday ever.

UK Health Security Agency has activated a six-day heat health alert for southern, eastern, and central areas of England from Friday until next Wednesday. This alert warns the public of an 'increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people' and a 'greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

' Hotter temperatures are expected to soar to a sweltering 30C on Saturday and 32C the following day. Southern England and the Midlands are predicted to bake in 33C temperatures, clearing the Spring and May record by 0.2C. Temperatures in the capital will top 28C, the heatwave threshold, for at least five days in a row.

The heatwave is being prompted by a wave of high pressure hitting the UK, introducing more settled conditions and clearing skies after heavy cloud cover in recent weeks





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UK Heatwave 33C Temperatures Met Office UK Temperature Records UK Health Security Agency Sweltering Heat Heating UK First Heatwave UK Land Temperature Records UK Meteorological Office

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