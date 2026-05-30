Heatwave Claims Twelfth Victim as Teenager Drowns in Scottish Falls

A 16-year-old boy has become the twelfth person to die in open water during the UK's record-breaking May heatwave. Charlie Noble's body was recovered from Bracklinn Falls in Scotland, as authorities report a surge in drowning incidents across the country amid soaring temperatures. The UK Health Security Agency has warned of increased water-related risks, and the heatwave is forecast to break with heavy rain this weekend.

A 16-year-old boy has become the twelfth person to die in open water during the ongoing record-breaking heatwave in the United Kingdom. The teenager, identified as Charlie Noble, was pronounced dead after his body was recovered from Bracklinn Falls near the Scottish town of Callander in Stirling.

Police Scotland responded to calls about a swimmer in difficulty yesterday evening, and the force has stated that his death is not being treated as suspicious. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of grief online, with messages of condolence directed at his father, Tam Noble, who changed his social media profile picture to a photo of his son. Friends and community members described Charlie as a lovely boy and expressed heartbreak over his loss.

Charlie's death is part of a grim pattern of drownings that have occurred across the UK as temperatures have soared to unprecedented levels for May, reaching 35 degrees Celsius earlier in the week. Earlier today, authorities identified 16-year-old Muhammad Secka as the victim who died while swimming at Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham on Monday.

The sequence of fatalities includes several other teenagers: on Wednesday, the body of 14-year-old Baltazar L'Qui was found in the River Thames, and another teenage boy was discovered in Swanscombe, Kent. That same day, a missing teenage boy was found in a lake near Blackwater in Hampshire after he got into difficulty while swimming.

On Tuesday, two more young lives were lost: 17-year-old David Junior-Tita from Crewe died at Pickmere Lake in Cheshire, and 12-year-old Junior Slater perished in the River Ribble in Lancashire. Muhammad Secka had been reported missing the day before his death. The deadliest day was Monday, when four people drowned as temperatures hit 34.8C at Kew Gardens, breaking the record for the hottest May day.

Among them were 13-year-old Reco Puttock, found in Leadbeater Dam in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and 16-year-old Lillianna Tomlinson, whose body was recovered at Kingsbury Water Park in Warwickshire. That day also saw the heroic death of 68-year-old grandfather Phil Crow, who suffered a cardiac arrest after entering the sea at Tregirls Beach in Padstow, Cornwall, in a desperate attempt to rescue his wife and granddaughter who were struggling.

On Sunday, a 72-year-old woman died off West Angle Beach in Pembrokeshire, and 15-year-old Declan Sawyer drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln. The grim toll continued today with the recovery of a man's body from the sea near Brighton, though formal identification has not yet been completed. Throughout the week, the UK Health Security Agency has maintained heat health alerts for parts of England, explicitly warning of an increased risk of water-related deaths, including from cold-water shock and drowning.

The agency noted that the extreme heat also endangers vulnerable individuals and strains healthcare services. The unprecedented heatwave, which has seen consecutive days above 30C, is forecast to break dramatically over the weekend. Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge indicated that heavy rain, including potentially thundery showers, will move into western areas on Saturday, with Sunday bringing a mix of sunshine and showers.

While temperatures in the south and east may remain in the high 20s, the prolonged hot spell is expected to end, offering some respite from the dangerous conditions that have contributed to at least twelve open-water drowning deaths this month





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