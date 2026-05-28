Heatwave Footwear: Expert Tips on Staying Cool and Comfortable Amid Celebrity Style Trends

A comprehensive look at how the current heatwave is reshaping summer shoe choices, with insights from stylists, podiatrists and celebrity examples. The article breaks down why breathable, adjustable sandals beat trendy but impractical combos like socks with Crocs, and offers practical guidance for comfort‑first summer dressing.

The recent heatwave has turned the simple act of stepping out of the house into a strategic challenge for fashion‑savvy consumers. As temperatures soar, the search for outfits that strike a balance between breezy comfort and modesty has intensified.

The first hurdle is choosing fabrics that breathe while still offering coverage; lightweight cotton, linen and modern blends with moisture‑wicking properties have become staples for daytime wardrobes. Once the clothing is sorted, the real test arrives at the shoe rack. Traditional sandals appear to be the obvious solution, yet a parade of high‑profile personalities has sparked a lively debate about the most practical and stylish options for scorching days.

Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner sparked conversation when she arrived at Brighton Beach over the Bank Holiday weekend sporting white Crocs. The unconventional choice highlighted the growing acceptance of minimalist rubber footwear for casual outings, but experts quickly warned of its limitations. Paul Donnelly of Heavenly Feet explained that while Crocs provide easy on‑and‑off convenience, their enclosed rubber construction can trap heat and moisture, leading to uncomfortable swelling and friction during prolonged wear.

Similarly, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was photographed pairing grey Crocs with slouchy socks, an ensemble that further illustrated the fine line between trend‑forward looks and functional comfort. The discussion shifted when 16‑year‑old Venezuela Fury chose to wear black, two‑strap Dior sandals with socks on her honeymoon in Marbella, a decision that divided opinion among fashion commentators.

Lalla Bronshtein, a celebrity stylist, labeled socks with sandals as the "biggest heatwave faux pas," emphasizing that the combination defeats the breathability essential for hot weather. Socks retain warmth and restrict airflow, causing feet to overheat, especially when paired with closed‑toe styles or heavy platforms.

In contrast, open‑toe sandals crafted from materials such as cork, leather or high‑quality synthetics allow the foot to stay cool while still providing support. Footwear experts underscored several practical guidelines for navigating summer heat.

First, prioritize adjustability; straps that can be loosened as feet swell prevent blisters and rubbing. Second, favor lightweight platforms or wedges made of cork or other breathable composites rather than dense, heavy soles that add unnecessary weight. Nicola Peltz demonstrated this principle when she selected gold‑toned cork wedges during a St Tropez holiday with Brooklyn Beckham, combining a luxe aesthetic with a material that absorbs sweat and molds to the foot over time.

Likewise, Birkenstock's fisherman‑style sandals were highlighted for their cork footbeds that naturally regulate temperature and provide ergonomic support, a feature praised by both Donnelly and Bronshtein. Slide sandals and slip‑on sneakers also emerged as viable alternatives. Victoria Beckham's brown Hermes slides illustrated how slip‑on designs can deliver instant comfort, easy removal and a sweat‑proof surface ideal for fluctuating foot size throughout the day.

Rita Ora and Shakira both opted for contemporary canvas sneakers-Vans and low‑profile white trainers respectively-showcasing the versatility of breathable, cushioned footwear for beachside strolls and family outings. These shoes, when selected in the correct fit, can mitigate the swelling that typically accompanies prolonged exposure to heat, provided they feature breathable uppers and flexible midsoles.

Overall, the consensus among stylists and podiatrists is clear: open‑toe, breathable footwear that offers secure, adjustable fits outperforms trendy but restrictive combinations like socks with sandals or all‑day Crocs during extreme temperatures. While celebrities continue to experiment with bold pairings that generate social media buzz, the underlying principle remains the same-comfort and ventilation are paramount for staying stylish and healthy during a heatwave.

As summer progresses, choosing the right shoes will remain a cornerstone of heat‑smart dressing, ensuring that fashion does not come at the expense of foot health.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heatwave Fashion Footwear Trends Summer Style Comfort Tips Celebrity Looks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sleep expert explains why you should never sleep without duvet during heatwaveIf you are struggling to sleep during the intense UK heat, a sleep therapist has shared what not to do

Read more »

How to treat sunburn, according to expertsExpert tips on how to encourage skin to heal.

Read more »

Dunelm's six drawer £40 storage in ten colours 'perfect for footwear'This faux linen foldable ottoman from Dunelm is proving to be a hit with shoppers as it's ideal for a range of different settings - from the living room to the bedroom - and comes in 10 colours

Read more »

Stop feet and ankles swelling in heatwave with expert's 6 stepsAs the UK basks in a heatwave, some people may notice their feet and ankles swelling – here's what could help

Read more »