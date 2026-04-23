Heatwave Threatens World Puddle Jumping Championships – Paddling Pools to the Rescue!

A UK mini heatwave is putting the World Puddle Jumping Championships at risk, prompting organizers to allow competitors to use paddling pools instead of puddles for the first time in 13 years. The event, known for its playful spirit and enthusiastic young participants, will proceed despite the lack of natural rainfall.

The beloved World Puddle Jumping Championships face an unusual challenge this year: a potential lack of puddles. A mini heatwave is forecast to sweep across the UK this weekend, with temperatures expected to climb above 20C. The Met Office predicts strong sunshine and warm weather stretching from Thursday into the weekend, with some areas potentially reaching temperatures comparable to those in Ibiza.

This sunny outlook presents a significant problem for the annual competition held at Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire, as the very essence of the event relies on, well, puddles. Organizers are understandably concerned that the absence of rain could halt the playful proceedings. In an unprecedented move, the event organizers have decided to adapt to the changing weather conditions.

For the first time in the 13-year history of the championships, competitors will be permitted to jump into paddling pools as an alternative to natural puddles. This decision reflects a commitment to ensuring the event goes ahead regardless of the weather. The World Puddle Jumping Championships have always been a celebration of childlike joy and embracing the outdoors, and organizers are determined to maintain that spirit.

The competition typically draws hundreds of enthusiastic children from around the globe, and has even garnered support from prominent figures like Jacob Rees-Mogg. Judging criteria remain focused on the fun aspects of puddle jumping – jump height, enthusiasm, splash distance, and the amount of mud (or water) that clings to the competitor. The championships have a rich history, initially relying on man-made puddles within Wicksteed Park.

Over the years, the event has grown in popularity, attracting entries from as far afield as Australia. Previous champions have included children from across the UK, showcasing the widespread appeal of this quirky competition. Last year saw a heartwarming victory for three toddlers from the same family, who were jointly crowned champions after a particularly muddy performance. This year, Luna Rudd, the 2023 champion from Northampton, is returning to defend her title, along with her younger sister Willow.

Their mother, Zoe Rudd, emphasizes the family’s dedication to the event, highlighting the British spirit of perseverance regardless of the weather. Competitors are encouraged to submit video entries via the Wicksteed Park Facebook page this week, with the winner to be announced at the end of next week. The event was strategically moved from its original October half-term slot to avoid children getting cold while recording their entries.

The question now is whether adapting to the heatwave is the right move, or if the spirit of the competition demands a wait for authentic, rain-filled puddles





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World Puddle Jumping Championships Heatwave Wicksteed Park Paddling Pools Weather

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World Puddle Jumping Championship under threat from heatwaveOrganisers are concerned no rain could stop play at the quirky annual event in Northamptonshire ahead of a mini heatwave this month.

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