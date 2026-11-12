Hector's House Cat Rescue Receives 112 Cats From Distressed Owner in Torquay

Hector's House Cat Rescue in Torquay accepted 112 cats after a distressed owner dropped off 76 in poor conditions. The charity organized further collections with RSPCA help to care for the overwhelmed feline population.

A distressed individual in Torquay, Devon, surrendered a massive number of felines to Hector's House Cat Rescue, citing an inability to continue caring for the animals. The overwhelmed caller initially arrived at the shelter with 76 cats packed into his personal vehicle, stating he could no longer manage the situation. This immediate surrender marked the beginning of a complex rescue operation that would eventually involve 112 cats.

Severe Transport Conditions For Surrendered Felines

Upon arrival, volunteers at Hector's House observed the precarious state of the transport. Approximately 20 to 30 cats were traveling loose in the footwells or on the dashboard, while others were crammed into crates stacked on top of one another. Rescue manager Zara Oldfield, 58, noted that the man was visibly upset and pleaded with the team to take the animals. The charity had no choice but to accept the immediate crisis, moving the animals into the center despite lacking sufficient space.

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The severity of the transport conditions was evident as the volunteers worked to secure each cat into individual carriers. Some of the felines at the bottom of the stacked crates appeared to be in poor health. The initial count of 76 cats was just the beginning, as the shelter soon discovered that the individual still had more animals at his property. This discovery necessitated a secondary collection operation scheduled for November 8 to retrieve the remaining felines.

Coordinated Relief Efforts With Regional Partners

Hector's House was already managing a caseload of 60 cats split between foster homes and their main center when the new arrivals appeared. The sudden influx of 112 cats created an emergency capacity issue. To address this, the charity contacted the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) to seek additional space for the unexpected arrivals. The RSPCA responded by deploying several branches to assist with housing the displaced animals.

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Volunteers at the shelter created a human chain to efficiently move the cats from the distant property to the rescue vans. Once secured, each animal was photographed and assessed for health. Some cats exhibited breathing difficulties or other health issues, requiring immediate veterinary attention. The coordinated effort involved multiple organizations, including Margaret Green Animal Rescue in Tavistock, which accepted 16 cats into their care.

Long-Term Care And Current Status Of The Cats

The rescue operation resulted in a redistribution of the feline population across several facilities. The RSPCA took custody of 47 cats to various branches, ensuring they received appropriate care. Hector's House retained 44 cats in their ongoing program. After undergoing health checks and neutering procedures, five cats were returned to their owner, who had been microchipped and cared for during their stay.

Despite being described as underweight and grubby, the majority of the 112 cats are doing remarkably well according to Zara Oldfield. The focus remains on providing medical treatment, sterilization, and rehabilitation for the animals. The coordinated response by Hector's House, the RSPCA, and Margaret Green Animal Rescue highlights the extensive effort required to manage such a large-scale animal welfare incident in the Devon region.