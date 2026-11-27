A Scottish hedgehog named Penelope survived a life-threatening case of balloon syndrome that tripled her size. Vet Calum Aitken at Apex Vents drained 600ml of trapped air to save her.

A young hedgehog named Penelope is recovering successfully after undergoing an emergency procedure to treat a rare and life-threatening medical condition that caused her body to expand dramatically. The incident occurred in Denny, Stirlingshire, where veterinary professionals intervened to save the animal from a fatal complication.

Rare Balloon Syndrome Causes Massive Swelling

Penelope presented with a severe physical distortion caused by a condition known as balloon syndrome. This rare medical event occurs when gas becomes trapped beneath the animal's skin, leading to rapid and extreme inflation. In hedgehogs, this accumulation of gas is typically the result of a bacterial infection following an injury, which causes the body to swell significantly and become unrecognizable.

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The expansion was so severe that Penelope's size tripled from her normal diameter. Radiographic imaging revealed that her body had swelled from a standard size of 4cm or 1.6in to a massive 13cm or 5.1in. This dramatic increase in volume placed immense pressure on her internal organs and respiratory system, creating an immediate threat to her survival.

Veterinary Surgeon Drains 600ml of Air

Penelope was brought to Apex Vets in Denny on November 16 after a concerned member of the public discovered the distressed animal. Veterinary surgeon Calum Aitken, who treated Penelope, described the sight of the inflated hedgehog as resembling a little Christmas pudding due to its rounded, swollen appearance. The clinical team recognized the urgency of the situation immediately upon examination.

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To relieve the dangerous internal pressure, the veterinary team performed a procedure to drain the trapped air. The process involved releasing a total of 600ml of air from Penelope's body. This intervention was critical, as the hedgehog had been continuing to reinflate to the size of a small football or a large watermelon, indicating that the condition was actively progressing despite the initial assessment.

Quick Action Prevents Fatal Shock

Dr. Calum Aitken noted that this was the first case of balloon syndrome he had witnessed in person, highlighting the infrequency of such events. He expressed surprise at the speed at which the hedgehog inflated, noting that they had to act quickly. While managing other emergencies at the clinic, the staff noticed Penelope growing larger in real-time and immediately diverted their attention to her case.

The veterinarian emphasized that without immediate treatment, hedgehogs suffering from this condition can go into shock and die. He praised the swift actions of the member of the public who transported Penelope to the veterinary practice, stating that any further delay could have resulted in the animal's death. The timely intervention was the decisive factor in ensuring her survival.

Recovery and Future Care at Wildlife Centre

Following the successful drainage of 600ml of air, Penelope is now under the care of a wildlife center where her recovery is proceeding well. The young hedgehog, who is believed to be approximately one year old, has resumed eating and is gaining healthy weight. Most importantly, she has not re-inflated since the initial procedure, signaling that the underlying infection and gas accumulation have been resolved.

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Dr. Calum Aitken used Penelope's case to issue a public health warning for pet owners and wildlife enthusiasts. He advised that if anyone encounters a hedgehog that appears injured or abnormal, they should contact their local veterinary practice immediately. The experience underscores the importance of rapid professional medical attention for wildlife exhibiting signs of severe distress or unusual physical changes.