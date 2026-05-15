Heidi Klum and Son Henry Samuel Dazzle at the House of Magnum Event in Cannes

Supermodel Heidi Klum and her model son Henry Samuel made a stunning appearance at the 79th Cannes International Film Festival for a pistachio-inspired fashion show curated by Law Roach.

The 79th Cannes International Film Festival has always been a beacon of luxury and high fashion, but this year, the spotlight shone particularly bright on the legendary supermodel Heidi Klum and her son, Henry Samuel .

The duo made a breathtaking appearance at the House of Magnum party in France, an event that merged the worlds of gourmet indulgence and haute couture. Heidi, who remains a timeless icon of beauty and style at 52, walked the red carpet with an aura of confidence and elegance that captivated everyone in attendance. Her choice of attire was nothing short of daring and artistic, featuring a quirky strapless dress that blended structure with fluidity.

The garment boasted a heavily beaded, structured corset top that accentuated her figure, paired with a playful fringed skirt that added movement to every step she took. To complete her look, she opted for classic stiletto heels and a bronzed makeup palette that highlighted her glowing complexion, making her look perfectly suited for the sunny French Riviera. Walking beside her was Henry Samuel, the 20-year-old son she shares with her former husband, Seal.

Henry has rapidly emerged as a force in the modeling world, inheriting his mother's statuesque presence and natural charisma. For the party, he embraced a bold and modern aesthetic, appearing shirtless beneath an oversized chocolate brown suit. This daring fashion choice highlighted his lean physique while maintaining a sense of sophisticated tailoring, proving that he is more than comfortable in the high-pressure environment of global fashion.

The chemistry between the mother and son was evident, as they posed for photographers with a sense of mutual pride and affection. Their appearance was not just about the clothing, but about the passing of the torch from one modeling generation to the next, as Henry continues to carve out his own identity in an industry where his mother is already a titan.

Earlier in the day, the pair participated in a groundbreaking event: the debut fashion show for the ice cream brand Magnum. This ambitious project was the vision of Law Roach, the renowned stylist famous for crafting the iconic looks of Zendaya. Appointed as Magnum's Global Taste Architect, Roach curated a spectacular runway experience featuring fifteen couture looks from a diverse lineup of international designers.

The theme for the show centered around the brand's new pistachio-flavored ice cream, and Heidi and Henry were tasked with bringing this flavor to life through fashion. Heidi wowed the crowd in a strapless lime green dress that mirrored the vibrant hue of pistachio, showcasing her incredible silhouette as she glided down the catwalk.

Henry, meanwhile, matched her energy in a more avant-garde ensemble consisting of a sheer top and a multi-layered coat, all while playfully indulging in the ice cream that inspired the collection. The event culminated in a lighthearted photoshoot on the beach, where the duo promoted the new flavor against the backdrop of the Mediterranean sea. In a recent candid conversation with PEOPLE, Heidi opened up about why she has been increasingly bringing Henry to these high-profile A-list events.

She explained that because her husband has been traveling extensively, she did not wish to attend these glamorous gatherings alone. She noted that Henry had kindly offered to accompany her, saying, 'I'll come with you, mom,' to which she responded that the idea was simply fabulous. Heidi expressed that there is no better date than one's own son, emphasizing the special bond they share.

She reflected on the joy of seeing a 20-year-old experience the thrill of a major red carpet for the first time, noting that his fresh perspective adds a new layer of excitement to her own professional life. This maternal support was visible backstage, where the two were seen encouraging one another before stepping into the limelight.

The event was further elevated by the presence of other fashion royalty, including Adriana Lima, who was seen chatting and giggling with Heidi, adding to the festive and supportive atmosphere of the evening. Henry's rise in the fashion world is no accident; he made a significant impact with his runway debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture show last year, and his collaboration with Law Roach at the Magnum event further solidifies his status as a rising star.

As the festivities of Cannes continue, the image of Heidi and Henry Samuel standing together represents a beautiful blend of familial love and professional ambition, proving that style truly runs in the family





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