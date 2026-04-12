Heidi Klum's Dramatic Coachella Transformation: From Blonde to Raven Black Wig

Supermodel Heidi Klum surprised fans at Coachella with a bold new look, swapping her signature blonde hair for a raven black wig. The article details her style choices, festival experience, and the star-studded lineup.

Heidi Klum made a dramatic style transformation at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, swapping her signature blonde locks for a striking raven black wig with bangs. The supermodel, known for her ever-changing fashion choices, embraced a bold new look for her second consecutive day at the star-studded event.

She shared the experience with her fans via social media, showcasing her edgy ensemble while navigating the festival grounds.<\/p>

Klum's choice of attire included a sleeveless dress with a waterfall hem that revealed black panties with white lace, fishnet tights, and black cowboy boots, completing the look with a small leather shoulder bag. Her playful attitude was further reflected in the video clip, set to her own song Sunglasses at Night, with the captions 'Coachella day 2' and 'Techno Hexen'. This playful and self-assured style shift demonstrates Klum's willingness to experiment and embrace different aesthetics.<\/p>

The former Victoria's Secret Angel embraced the festival vibe with enthusiasm, appearing energized and enjoying the company of her husband, Tom Kaulitz. She appeared under the palm trees in Indio and was seen navigating the bustling crowd of concertgoers, making sure to show off her striking look. Before debuting her gothic-inspired style, Klum had also been seen in an all-white ensemble from Maison Blanche on the Friday before.<\/p>

She showed off her toned midriff and ample curves in a bodysuit with revealing cutouts, completing the look with stained baggy pants, unzipped and slung low on her hips. Her accessories included bright blue, reflective sunglasses and a white beanie that covered her typically blonde, pin-straight hair. Klum’s Coachella appearance came shortly after she and Kaulitz welcomed a new family member, a six-month-old puppy named Fritz, with Klum sharing on Instagram the effort it took to convince her husband to agree to the adoption.<\/p>

The model's social media presence has recently also included content of her pet pooch. Klum shares her daughter Leni with Flavio Briatore, but Leni's adoptive father is Seal. She also shares three sons, Henry, Johan, and Lou, with her ex-husband Seal. Her diverse personal life and dedication to family, which now includes the puppy Fritz, are evident in her social media updates.<\/p>

The supermodel's participation at Coachella was for the first weekend of the 2026 festival alongside her musician husband. The 2026 Coachella lineup includes several high-profile performers like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, alongside a diverse array of artists spanning various genres and generations.<\/p>

Performers include electronic act Anyma, Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Addison Rae and Ethel Cain. Legacy artists Iggy Pop, Moby, and Devo are also slated to perform. Radiohead is under a mysterious note teasing The Bunker Debut of Kid A Mnesia. The xx and The Strokes are both making a comeback to the festival.<\/p>

Bieber's participation marks a major milestone, as he has never been officially billed at Coachella before, though he has made surprise appearances. Meanwhile, Karol G, who made her Coachella debut in 2022, is set to perform a major set following the release of her new album Tropicoqueta. Bieber's recent live performances include the 2026 Grammys and a private Roxy Theatre show.<\/p>

He cancelled his 49-date Justice World Tour due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This year's Coachella promises to be a vibrant mix of music, style, and entertainment, with Klum's presence adding to the event's overall allure.<\/p>





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