Heidi Klum's Glamorous Cannes and Met Gala Appearances

Heidi Klum, known for her glamorous appearances, stunned fans with her stunning looks at Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala. She wowed on the red carpet in a strapless lime green dress and later changed into a low-cut gold fringed dress. At the Met Gala, she covered her entire face with prosthetics to look like a stone statue, drawing comparisons to her Halloween parties.

Heidi Klum looked sensational as she was seen leaving the Hotel Martinez at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The model, 52, wowed in a strapless lime green dress as she showcased her incredible figure and ample cleavage.

She later changed into a low-cut gold fringed dress as she attended the star-studded opening ceremony dinner alongside Demi Moore and Ruth Negga. Heidi Klum, 52, turned heads in a green strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, drawing comparisons to the elaborate costumes from her Halloween parties. She covered her entire face with prosthetics to look like a stone statue at the Met Gala, shocking fans and drawing comparisons to the Halloween party theme





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Heidi Klum Cannes Film Festival Met Gala Stunning Looks Halloween Parties Prosthetics

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