Heidi Klum Stuns at Coachella with Dramatic Transformation

Supermodel Heidi Klum turned heads at Coachella with a bold new look, featuring a black wig and a striking outfit. The event also highlighted the festival's star-studded lineup and Klum's recent family addition.

Heidi Klum made a striking transformation at Coachella , showcasing a dramatically different look for the music festival 's second day. The supermodel, known for her signature blonde hair, appeared almost unrecognizable, sporting a raven black wig with bangs and bold makeup. She complemented her new hairstyle with a revealing outfit, including a sleeveless dress, black lace-trimmed panties peeking through a waterfall hem, fishnet tights, and black cowboy boots.

Klum shared her transformation on social media, captioning her post 'Coachella day 2' and 'Techno Hexen,' accompanied by her song Sunglasses at Night. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was presumably the cameraman, as Klum tagged him in her post, adding a personal touch to her festival experience. The event was held in Indio and Klum could be seen strutting underneath the palm trees. She shielded her face with oversize, reflective sunglasses, adding to the mystery of her new aesthetic.\This appearance at Coachella comes shortly after Klum and Kaulitz welcomed a new member to their family, a six-month-old puppy named Fritz. Klum shared her excitement about the new addition on Instagram, revealing that she had to do some 'major convincing' to get her husband to agree to the adoption. The couple, married since 2019, now share their home with the new puppy and Klum's four children. The supermodel's choice to attend Coachella highlights her adventurous spirit and willingness to embrace change. The star-studded festival brings together fashion, music, and celebrity culture, providing the perfect stage for Klum to showcase her bold style. Klum's dedication to experimenting with her appearance, seen in the dark wig and striking makeup, is a testament to her playful approach to fashion and her constant reinvention. Klum's commitment to fashion and her willingness to experiment with her look is part of what makes her a sought after celebrity and supermodel.\The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where Klum made her appearance, featured a diverse lineup of performers. The headliners included Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, alongside an eclectic mix of artists spanning various genres and generations. The festival marked a major milestone for Bieber, who had previously only made surprise cameos at Coachella. Other notable performers included Anyma, Young Thug, Turnstile, David Byrne, FKA twigs, Addison Rae, Ethel Cain, Iggy Pop, Moby, and Devo. The xx and The Strokes also made a comeback to the festival. Karol G's appearance was particularly significant, marking her first major set behind her new album Tropicoqueta. The festival also drew attention to Bieber's recent live performances, including his appearance at the 2026 Grammys and a private show at the Roxy Theatre. The festival's lineup highlighted the ongoing evolution of the music industry and its commitment to showcasing a wide range of talent, appealing to a broad audience and creating a memorable experience for both performers and attendees. The annual festival showcases a diverse range of musical talent and continues to be a major event in the entertainment calendar





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