Heidi Klum Stuns in Plunging Red Dress at OMR Festival, Follows Met Gala with Living Statue Look

Heidi Klum, the iconic supermodel, captivated audiences at the OMR Festival in Germany with a daring red dress and thigh-high split. Just a day after her Met Gala appearance, where she embraced the Costume Art theme in a living statue ensemble, Klum continues to push fashion boundaries. Fans and critics alike reacted to her bold style choices, drawing comparisons to her legendary Halloween parties.

Heidi Klum , the iconic supermodel and fashion icon, continues to captivate audiences with her bold and daring style choices. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old stunner took to the stage at the OMR Festival in Germany, leaving fans in awe with her striking appearance.

Klum opted for a very plunging red dress that showcased her toned physique, featuring a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high split that flashed her long legs. The midi dress, with its dramatic design, accentuated her elegance and confidence, making her look out of this world. Adding a touch of sophistication, Klum wore clear spectacles as she spoke on stage, accompanied by her adorable dog Fritz, whom she adopted just last month.

The pooch, sitting comfortably on her lap, added a heartwarming element to her already glamorous appearance. This event in Germany came just a day after Klum attended the prestigious Met Gala in New York, where she once again pushed the boundaries of fashion. With this year’s theme, Costume Art, and the dress code, Fashion is Art, Klum fully embraced the concept, arriving in a look that could only be described as a living statue.

Wrapped in sculptural, stone-like detailing, her ensemble drew comparisons to both the Statue of Liberty and classical Greek figures, showcasing her ability to transform into a work of art. The dramatic transformation immediately drew comparisons to the elaborate costumes from her famously over-the-top Halloween parties, which have become legendary in the fashion world. Fans were quick to react on social media, with many praising her creativity and daring style.

Followers commented, Heidi Klum found a second Halloween in the Met Gala, and She is on theme and she can repeat this for her Halloween party. Others expressed their admiration, stating, I love how she brings Halloween spirit to everything.

However, not everyone was impressed, with critics tweeting, This is genuinely disturbing, and I can’t move on from this. Klum is no stranger to the Met Gala, having attended several over the years, including 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019. She is often known for her bold, fashion-forward looks that match the event’s theatrical spirit.

However, she is even more famously known for her Halloween parties, where she regularly transforms into elaborate, almost unrecognisable characters. Over the years, these events have become nearly as talked-about as the Met Gala itself. The title Costume Art refers to the history of the Costume Institute, said Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator, at a recent press conference.

Bolton, who selects the theme, said fashion has the status of art because of, and not in spite of, its relation to the body. The 2026 Met Gala had a host committee that included committee co-chairs Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz, along with members Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Costume Art will run from May 10 through January 10 next year, following the Met Gala on May 4. The event is a huge money-maker for the museum and provides the Costume Institute with its main source of funding. The 2026 event is the first since Anna Wintour technically stepped back from one of her famed roles at Vogue





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