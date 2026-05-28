Heidi Montag Announces New Music Amid Husband Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run

Heidi Montag is gearing up to release her next pop single, 'Ex Machina', while her husband Spencer Pratt is running for mayor of Los Angeles.

Heidi Montag is preparing to release her next pop single, ' Ex Machina ', which is set to drop on Friday. The 39-year-old former reality TV star, whose husband Spencer Pratt , 42, is an LA mayoral hopeful, took to social media to announce new music .

This comes after her early music had a surge in streams last year amid the tragic loss of her house in the LA fires. Heidi Montag is preparing to release her next pop single; pictured in April. Montag and her husband's $2.5 million Pacific Palisades home was among the more than 5,000 structures that burned to ash in the deadly blaze January 2025.

Fans rallied around the couple by flocking to iTunes to purchase and stream the blonde star's debut album Superficial, which was released in 2010. Read More Kate Gosselin, 51, breaks down in tears over 'strain' from her dogs after one of them broke her leg last year. Both the album and its lead single, I'll Do It, reached No. 1 on iTunes in the US.

Capitalizing on the momentum last year, Montag surprised fans with the release of a song called Prototype. And so far this year she's already dropped three singles - Step On The Gas and Supermodel came out in February, followed by IV Drip in May. Montag began teasing her forthcoming third album, which Pratt has described as a 'masterpiece,' in January 2026. At the time, the couple discussed her new music on an episode of their podcast The Fame Game.

'I think the biggest difference with this album is Heidiwood was more hyper-pop and and this is a little bit more mainstream,' the mom of two explained. 'It's kind of an in-between bridge of Superficial, my first album, and Heidiwood. ' It comes amid her husband Spencer Pratt's mayoral run; pictured in 2025. The songstress competed on The Masked Singer earlier this year.

Montag and Pratt pictured with sons Gunner, eight, and Ryker, three, in April. The tragedy of losing their home in the LA fires radicalized Pratt, and the former MTV star has since immersed himself in local politics. While attending the They Let Us Burn! protest in the Palisades earlier this year, he unveiled his shocking plan to run for mayor of the city. He proclaimed in a speech, 'The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken.

It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash.

'Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. 'That's why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign, this is a mission, and we're gonna expose the system.

' The father of two added, 'They intentionally let us burn before, during and after. There was no accountability. It was gross negligence. They let this happen.

'It wasn't a natural disaster or something that was unavoidable. It was their fault, and we need the accountability we deserve.

' Earlier this month he was declared the winner over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman by 79 percent of viewers polled by NBC - boosting his chances at the polls on June 2. President Donald Trump said he approved of Pratt, but Pratt has insisted that he's independent and not aligned with any specific political party





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Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt LA Mayoral Run New Music Ex Machina

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