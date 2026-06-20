Heidi Montag Steps Up as Family Breadwinner After Spencer Pratt's Failed Mayoral Bid

Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag are adjusting to life after his failed mayoral bid in Los Angeles. Heidi Montag has stepped up as the family breadwinner by focusing on her music career. The couple and their two sons are currently in Hawaii to shoot Montag's next music video.

Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag are adjusting to life after his failed mayoral bid in Los Angeles. Heidi Montag has stepped up as the family breadwinner by focusing on her music career .

The couple and their two sons are currently in Hawaii to shoot Montag's next music video. Montag is set to perform alongside fellow pop divas at the Neon Skies Festival in Canada and is working on her next album, Masterpiece. Pratt had been running for the Los Angeles mayoral office after their family lost their home in last year's wildfires.

Montag has been supporting her husband throughout his campaign, and she recently expressed her admiration for him on X. Pratt had remained in second place in the election until the final count, when progressive challenger Nithya Raman overcame his lead. The couple has been enjoying their working vacation in Hawaii, with Montag posing for family photos and shooting scenes for her music video.

Montag has also been promoting her music career, releasing a number of singles, including Icon, Supermodel, and Ex Machina. She is best known for her viral hit I'll Do It, which has over 250 million streams online. Pratt was a surprise candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral election, and his campaign was marked by controversy and celebrity endorsements.

He had promised to be a change agent to tackle the city's homeless problem, and he had received support from several high-profile celebrities, including Kelsey Grammer and Dennis Quaid. However, his campaign ultimately came up short, and he was eliminated from the race. Montag has been a source of support for Pratt throughout his campaign, and she has been promoting her music career alongside his bid for office.

The couple's working vacation in Hawaii has provided a welcome distraction from the reality of Pratt's failed campaign. Montag is set to perform at the Neon Skies Festival in Canada and is working on her next album, Masterpiece. She has been releasing a number of singles, including Icon, Supermodel, and Ex Machina, and she is best known for her viral hit I'll Do It, which has over 250 million streams online.

Pratt's campaign was marked by controversy and celebrity endorsements, but ultimately, he was unable to overcome the progressive challenger Nithya Raman's lead. The couple's working vacation in Hawaii has provided a chance for them to relax and enjoy each other's company, and Montag has been using the opportunity to promote her music career. She has been posing for family photos and shooting scenes for her music video, and she has been expressing her admiration for her husband on social media.

The couple's future plans are unclear, but they seem to be focusing on their individual careers and enjoying their time together as a family. Montag's music career is taking off, and she is set to perform at the Neon Skies Festival in Canada. Pratt's campaign may be over, but the couple is moving forward, and they seem to be enjoying their time together as a family





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Spencer Pratt Heidi Montag Los Angeles Mayoral Election Music Career Neon Skies Festival Masterpiece Icon Supermodel Ex Machina I'll Do It Viral Hit Celebrity Endorsements Kelsey Grammer Dennis Quaid

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