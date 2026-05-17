Heidi Montag Takes a Break for Breakfast, Prepares for Canadian Gig Amid Spencer Pratt's Political Journey

Heidi Montag, star of I'll Do It, spends a day out with a friend in Montecito celebrating before appearing at the Neon Skies Festival with pop divas Kesha and Slayyyter. Spencer Pratt surges in polls for Los Angeles mayor, facing scrutiny and safety concerns.

Heidi Montag , 39, took a break from her husband Spencer Pratt 's mayoral campaign to grab a bite to eat with a friend on Friday. Spotted at Jeannine's Restaurant & Bakery in Montecito , she went makeup-free and paired a long-sleeved shirt with grey sweatpants.

Meanwhile, her husband's bid for Los Angeles mayor is ongoing. Montag has been rehearsing for her performance at the Neon Skies Festival in Canada on July 18, where she will be joined by pop divas Kesha and Slayyyter. Her upcoming third album, 'Masterpiece,' is set to be released in August. Spencer Pratt's campaign against rivals Mayor Karen Bass, Councilwoman Nithya Raman, and progressive Christian minister Rae Huang continues, gaining surge in polls since his debate with them.

Despite living in a hotel for safety reasons, Pratt claims supporters of his rivals as 'Bassholes' and 'Ramaniacs.





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Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt Mayoral Campaign Breakfast Montecito Neon Skies Festival Kesha Slayyyter

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