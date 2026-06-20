Heidi Montag Unveils Masterpiece Album Cover Ahead of June 26 Release

Reality TV star Heidi Montag is moving forward with her music career after her husband Spencer Pratt's loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Montag has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album Masterpiece, which is set to be released on June 26.

Heidi Montag is forging ahead with her music career following husband Spencer Pratt 's shock loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race. The 39-year-old has officially unveiled the cover art for her upcoming third studio album Masterpiece, which is due for release on June 26.

The blonde bombshell leaves little to the imagination on the album's cover by donning a completely sheer mesh dress over her naked body. Speaking to Daily Mail about the record, Montag said, 'I consider this my masterpiece. This is my art where everything has come together with my fully executed vision,' she continued, before calling the album 'a pinnacle point in my music career'.

'This album created a world of escapism for myself this past year. It's been an incredible focus to be able to pour my creativity into it and I've worked so hard on every detail of the project.

' Heidi Montag has officially unveiled the cover art for her third studio album Masterpiece, which is due for release on June 26 The blonde bombshell leaves little to the imagination on the album's cover by donning a completely sheer mesh dress over her naked body Montag said that she was 'excited to share my art with the world', before calling it an 'incredible joint collaboration' with 'many talented producers and writers'. 'It was an honor to work with them to have my music mixed and mastered by the best in the industry,' she gushed.

Montag released her debut album Superficial back in 2010. While the album was a commercial disaster at the time, it later went on to develop a huge cult following. Montag's music career later received a boost when her song I'll Do It went viral on TikTok, eventually racking up over 500 million streams and spawning a remix with rapper Pitbull.

Her music went viral again after her family home burned down in the Los Angeles fires, causing Superficial to skyrocket to No. 54 on the Billboard 200 exactly fifteen years after its release. She followed Superficial up with Heidiwood last year, which featured collaborations with Gen Z artists like Chase Icon, Only Fire and 6arelyhuman. Montag is currently set to perform alongside fellow pop divas Kesha and Slayyyter on July 18 at the Neon Skies Festival in Canada.

Montag is forging ahead with her music career following husband Spencer Pratt's shock loss in the Los Angeles mayoral race Pratt was officially eliminated from the mayoral race earlier this month, with Montag publicly calling him her 'hero' despite his loss. The performance is part of a promotional tour for Masterpiece, which drops next week on June 26.

'Ultimately, I decided I'm doing this for myself and if it doesn't catch the way I'm hoping, then you know I can always go back to just being a Mom, but I really wanted to give my music one more try,' she recently told XO Divad. The album has already produced a number of singles, including Icon, Supermodel, Step On The Gas, IV Drip, and Ex Machina.

While Montag quietly worked on her new album this year, her husband was busy campaigning to become the next Mayor of Los Angeles. He was officially eliminated from the race earlier this month, with Montag publicly calling Pratt her 'hero' despite his loss.

'I couldn't love my husband more and be more proud of him. What an inspiration, what a hero,' she posted to X. For days after the primary election, Pratt, 42, was second in the running to clinch a spot in the upcoming run-off until progressive challenger Nithya Raman pulled ahead in the vote count thanks to a surge of mail-in ballots, eliminating him from the race.

Former reality star Pratt decided to run for the office after his family lost their Palisades home during last year's wildfires and has been vocal about his displeasure with the local government





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Heidi Montag Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Race Masterpiece Album Music Career Reality TV Star

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