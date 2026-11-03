Helen Flanagan Claims She May Face Arrest After Parking Dispute

Actress Helen Flanagan reveals she posted a furious video on TikTok after a traffic warden issued a ticket due to a typo, warning of potential arrest.

Actress Helen Flanagan stated on Sunday that she may face arrest following a heated confrontation with a traffic warden in Manchester. The former Coronation Street star, who is 36 years old, shared her frustration on TikTok after receiving a parking ticket due to a minor administrative error involving her courtesy vehicle.

The Incident Triggered Public Outburst

Flanagan explained that she had paid for her parking space but made a typo when entering the registration details for her courtesy car. She attempted to change the letter 'O' to the number '0', but the traffic warden proceeded to issue a penalty despite her having a valid payment record. She posted a video of herself walking with her daughter, visibly upset by the situation.

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During the recording, Flanagan warned the officer by quoting, "Hell hath no fury if you get my wrath." Her daughter was audible in the background, tearfully expressing fear that her mother would be taken away by police. Flanagan acknowledged this reaction, joking that her child believes her mother might indeed be arrested for the altercation.

Flanagan Details The Administrative Error

The actress recounted the specific moment of the dispute, noting that the warden knew she had made a mistake with one letter. Despite this, the civil enforcement officer issued the ticket anyway. Flanagan described the officer as the "most horrible man" she has ever met and stated that he deserved her "absolute wrath" for the inflexible handling of the situation.

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She emphasized that she had indeed paid for the parking spot but was penalized because of the typo in the registration number. Flanagan argued that the warden should have recognized the error given the context of her using a courtesy car. She felt the punishment was disproportionate and unnecessary.

Recent Driving History And Ban Context

This incident marks Flanagan's return to driving in Manchester, as she regained her license in July of the previous year. Her return to the road came after a six-month driving ban that was imposed earlier. The ban resulted from a legal case involving a speeding offense caught in January 2025.

At that time, Flanagan told the court that her then-boyfriend, Robbie Talbot, was driving her £66,000 Audi Q7. The vehicle was caught speeding twice, which led to the suspension of her driving privileges. Flanagan had previously argued that the ban caused significant financial hardship, as she could not afford taxis for her children.

Personal Life Updates Follow Dispute

Despite the frustration of the parking dispute, Flanagan has been sharing positive updates from her recent trip to Manchester. She posted several photos on Instagram showcasing a girls' trip with friends. The images included her relaxing in a bathtub and enjoying a night out at a local restaurant.

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Flanagan documented her evening at Sister Moon restaurant, where she dined on steak and cocktails. She wore a red corset and blue jeans for the occasion, posing against the city skyline. The actress described the trip as "gorgeous" and shared the experience with her social media followers immediately after the parking incident.