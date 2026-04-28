Helen Flanagan Eliminated from Celebrity Ex On The Beach After Just Four Episodes

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has been voted off Celebrity Ex On The Beach by her co-stars, despite forming strong bonds with the female contestants. The decision was made by the male contestants who cited a need to assess connections and overall group dynamics.

Helen Flanagan , recognized for her long-standing role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street , has experienced a relatively short stint on the reality television program Celebrity Ex On The Beach .

After participating in just four episodes, the 35-year-old actress and mother of three found herself eliminated from the show, a decision made by her fellow contestants. The premise of the show involves individuals being confronted by their former romantic partners, creating a dynamic environment for potential reconciliation, new connections, and dramatic confrontations.

This year’s cast, alongside Flanagan, includes a diverse group of personalities from other popular reality shows, such as Jedward’s John Grimes, Amy Kenyon from Married at First Sight UK, Dani Imbert from The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE), and Toby Aromolaran from Love Island. The decision to remove Helen was initiated by the male contestants, who were tasked with selecting someone to leave the villa.

Chase DeMoor, known from Too Hot To Handle, articulated the difficulty of the process, emphasizing the group’s attempt to objectively assess each individual’s contributions and connections within the group. He explained that they meticulously weighed the pros and cons of each contestant, striving to separate emotional attachments from the necessary decision-making process.

Ultimately, they concluded that Helen was the individual whose departure would have the least disruptive impact on the overall dynamics of the villa, a conclusion that clearly surprised many of the female contestants. The announcement of Helen’s departure was met with visible shock and disbelief from several of her co-stars, particularly Dani Imbert, who openly questioned the rationale behind the vote.

Imbert expressed her confusion, stating she didn’t understand why Helen was chosen for elimination, suggesting she believed Helen was well-liked and integrated into the group. John Grimes, also attempting to clarify the decision, admitted that the group had genuinely tried to save Helen, indicating the internal struggle they faced before reaching their final conclusion.

Dani, speaking directly to the camera, reiterated her surprise, emphasizing the perceived affection the group held for Helen and anticipating a significant change in the villa’s atmosphere with her absence. Helen herself responded to the news with grace, expressing gratitude for the experience and acknowledging her disappointment at not forging a romantic connection during her time on the show.

However, she highlighted the strong bonds she formed with the female contestants, expressing sadness at leaving their company. Izzy Fairthorne, another contestant from Too Hot To Handle, further emphasized Helen’s positive influence, describing her as an integral part of everyone’s journey within the villa. The emotional reactions, particularly Amy Kenyon’s tears and Dani’s continued questioning, underscored the genuine connections Helen had established with the other women, making her departure all the more poignant.

Helen Flanagan’s personal life has been subject to public interest, notably her long-term relationship with footballer Scott Sinclair, which spanned from 2009 to 2022 and resulted in three children: Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie. Following her separation from Sinclair, she was briefly linked to boxer David Haye in 2023 and subsequently dated Robbie Talbot between 2024 and 2025.

These relationships have often been covered in the media, adding another layer of public scrutiny to her participation in Celebrity Ex On The Beach. The show’s format, designed to explore the complexities of past relationships and the potential for new ones, inevitably brings personal histories into the spotlight.

While Helen didn’t find romantic success on the show, her departure has clearly resonated with her fellow contestants and viewers alike, highlighting her ability to form genuine connections and her gracious handling of a challenging situation. The remaining contestants will undoubtedly feel her absence as the show progresses, and the dynamics of the villa are likely to shift as they navigate the remaining episodes.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach continues to air on Paramount+, offering viewers a glimpse into the often-turbulent world of reality television dating and the emotional fallout of past relationships





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