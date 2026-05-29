Helen Flanagan enjoys family beach day in Newquay as mother helps manage busy life

The former Coronation Street star spent half‑term at Fistral Beach with her three children and mother, highlighting how her mum's support enables her to juggle television work, reality‑show appearances and parenting.

Helen Flanagan seized the opportunity offered by a lingering heatwave to enjoy a family day at Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall during her children's half term break.

The former Coronation Street actress, now thirty‑five, arrived with her three youngsters - Delilah, seven, Matilda, ten, and son Charlie, five - and was accompanied by her mother, Julia, who has become an essential support in the busy household. After a morning recording an episode of Lewis Nicholls Life Stories podcast, Helen and her family set out for a relaxed afternoon on the sand.

She chose a bright blue triangle bikini, colourful patterned shorts and a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses to protect her eyes from the blazing sun. The mother‑of‑three was seen strolling along the shoreline hand in hand with her mum, who has taken on the daunting task of coordinating the children's varied activities, handling laundry and cooking meals while Helen balances a demanding work schedule that includes television commitments and occasional filming abroad.

On the Vanessa Feltz show Helen explained that her parents are involved in daily life, noting that her mother uses a special app to keep track of schoolwork and extracurriculars, and that without Julia's help she would feel overwhelmed. She expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying that her mum runs the kids' schedules, does the washing, prepares the uniforms and cooks, describing her as a saint.

The day at the beach provided a welcome escape from the pressures of work and the constant travel that comes with projects such as Celebrity Ex On The Beach, which aired earlier this year, and her recent stint on the dating programme Too Hot To Handle. While the family enjoyed their time together, the media also recalled Helen's brief appearance on the reality series, where after four episodes the remaining contestants voted her out in a dramatic decision that left fellow participants stunned.

The voting process was described by one of the male contestants as a difficult choice that required separating emotion from strategy, ultimately leading to Helen's departure. Fellow contestants expressed surprise and sadness at her exit, highlighting the bonds formed during the show and noting her role as a supportive figure within the group.

Despite the abrupt end to that chapter, Helen continues to focus on her children and the stability provided by her mother's involvement, while also maintaining a public profile through occasional media appearances and social media updates. Her recent personal life has also drawn attention, with past relationships including a reported link to former boxer David Haye in 2023 and a dating period with Robbie Talbot between 2024 and 2025.

As the summer heat persists, Helen Flanagan demonstrates how a single parent can combine a demanding career with family responsibilities, relying on the extra hands of a supportive parent to keep the household running smoothly while still finding moments to relax on a sunny Cornish beach





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helen Flanagan Family Beach Day Parental Support Celebrity News Reality TV

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dame Helen Mirren accosted by pro-Palestine supporter in shock videoThe legendary actress was approached in the street.

Read more »

Dame Helen Mirren Harassed by Pro-Palestine Activist in London StreetThe Oscar-winning actress, 80, was approached by a stranger who launched into an abusive tirade over her support for Israel. Her husband stepped in and told the man to leave them alone.

Read more »

Helen Flanagan Spotted in Newquay During British HeatwaveHelen Flanagan has been spotted heading out in Newquay during the British heatwave, teaming a low-cut bikini top with a floral embroidered skirt. The former Coronation Street star, 35, has credited her mother with being a huge help with their daily family life due to her own busy work commitments.

Read more »

Helen Mirren Supports Tom Hardy Amid Rumors of Firing from MobLandHelen Mirren has publicly expressed her support for Tom Hardy on Instagram, countering rumors that he was fired from the series 'MobLand' due to conflicts with producers. Reports claim Hardy had issues with lateness and script changes, leading to tensions on set. Past conflicts with Charlize Theron during 'Mad Max: Fury Road' are also mentioned. The series, starring Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, may see Hardy written out for season three.

Read more »