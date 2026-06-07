Helen Flanagan Feels She Has Got Herself Back After Solo Mykonos Trip

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan shares her rejuvenation after a solo holiday to Mykonos, crediting her mother for helping with childcare.

Helen Flanagan , the 35-year-old actress best known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street , has declared that she feels like she has got herself back after enjoying a solo holiday to the Greek island of Mykonos .

The trip came shortly after she revealed that her mother, Julia, manages the schedules of her three children due to her own hectic work commitments. Helen shares daughters Delilah, seven, and Matilda, ten, along with son Charlie, five, with her former partner, footballer Scott Sinclair. Despite her demanding career and responsibilities as a single mother, Helen took time for herself, posting a series of sun-drenched snaps on Instagram that showcased her confidence and style.

In one image, she wore a low-cut corset dress from Agent Provocateur while sitting down for lunch, captioning the post with the uplifting message: 'Feel like I've got me back.

' However, the vacation also highlighted her maternal side, as she shared a photo of a FaceTime call with her son Charlie, indicating that she missed her children even while enjoying her getaway. The actress has been open about the challenges of balancing work and motherhood. In a candid interview on the Vanessa Feltz show, she admitted that her mother Julia is the backbone of the family, handling everything from homework to extracurricular activities.

'I don't even have the class social app; my mum has it and she does all the homework,' Helen explained. 'She runs all my kids' schedules. She does all my washing, all the uniforms, all the cooking. She does everything for me, and I would die without her.

' The host, Vanessa Feltz, responded by calling Julia a saint, acknowledging the indispensable role she plays in Helen's life. This admission comes as Helen continues to juggle acting roles, reality TV appearances, and raising her children. Recently, she filmed Celebrity Ex On The Beach, which aired in April, but she was eliminated after just four episodes when her co-stars voted her off.

The show featured a cast including Jedward's John Grimes, MAFS UK's Amy Kenyon, TOWIE's Dani Imbert, and Love Island's Toby Aromolaran. Helen's departure was notably abrupt, but she took it in stride. Beyond her professional life, Helen has navigated personal ups and downs. After her split from Scott in 2022, she was linked to boxer David Haye in 2023, and later dated Robbie Talbot between 2024 and 2025.

She also made headlines when she said goodbye to the family home, a six-bedroom Lancashire mansion that sold for £500,000 below the asking price. In a poignant Instagram post, Helen shared a video of herself and her children leaving the property, with a caption that seemed to take a dig at her ex: 'It's always been just us four,' despite Scott having lived there.

She expressed her love for her children and emphasized her commitment to teaching them about integrity and authenticity. Relations with Scott have reportedly turned toxic, with a source claiming that they are now at war over furniture and Helen refuses to speak to him.

Nevertheless, Helen remains focused on her children and her career. Her Mykonos trip symbolized a personal renaissance, allowing her to reclaim a sense of self amid the demands of motherhood and public life. As she continues to balance her roles, she remains grateful for her mother's support, which enables her to pursue her ambitions while ensuring her children are well cared for.

The actress's journey reflects the struggles and triumphs of many working mothers, and her candidness about relying on her parents offers a relatable glimpse into her life beyond the screen. With her solo holiday serving as a brief respite, Helen returns to her daily routine with a renewed spirit, ready to tackle whatever comes next





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