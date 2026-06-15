Helen Flanagan Launches Commission-Based Travel Agency Amid Financial Struggles

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has introduced a new commission-based travel business called Helen's Hols, promoting it via Instagram with glamorous photos from Mykonos. The venture offers members the chance to earn commission on their travel bookings, a model Flanagan presents as a way to profit from holiday spending that would otherwise go to big companies. The launch coincides with ongoing financial challenges for the actress, who recently appeared in court claiming hardship and has been trying to sell her mansion at a reduced price. The story highlights the contrast between her lavish social media presence and her reported monetary difficulties.

Helen Flanagan , the 35-year-old former Coronation Street actress, has launched a commission-based travel agency named Helen's Hols. She promoted the new venture through an Instagram post featuring sizzling photos from a trip to Mykonos , where she showcased her figure in a bikini and shared picturesque images of her hotel and the island's views.

In her caption, Flanagan expressed her love for travel and explained that she created the agency to help others discover beautiful destinations and make lasting memories. She emphasized the financial incentive, urging followers to sign up and become members who earn commission on their own travel bookings. Her messaging highlights that travelers already spend heavily on holidays, and instead of letting large companies profit, individuals can now claim that commission for themselves.

She likened it to finding money already waiting to be claimed. This business move emerges amid reports of Flanagan's financial difficulties. In a court appearance last year for a speeding offense, she claimed to be 'really struggling financially' despite having earned over £1 million from her TV career.

She told magistrates she was a single mother living in a remote area and needed her car to transport her three children-Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three-but was still banned from driving for six months. She described her job as 'being a mum at home' and stated she had barely enough money to cover taxes, VAT, mortgage payments, and basic living expenses.

These financial pressures coincide with her ongoing attempt to sell her £1.5 million mansion, which she first listed in May 2024. After reducing the price twice within months, the six-bedroom property is now listed at £995,000, a significant cut from its original price and close to the £840,000 purchase price she and ex-partner Scott Sinclair paid in June 2021, meaning she may only break even after taxes and fees.

She has admitted she does not know where she will move next, noting that London might be too expensive. While promoting her travel agency, she continues to frame her journey as one of empowerment and inspiration, encouraging others to transform their holiday spending into earning potential





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Helen Flanagan Coronation Street Travel Agency Commission-Based Business Financial Struggles House Sale Mykonos Instagram Promotion Single Mother Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lady Helen Taylor leads mourners at Lady Pamela Hicks' funerals – as senior royals miss eventLady Pamela Hicks' funeral was held on Saturday, with Lady Helen Taylor and India Hicks leading the mourners while senior members of the royal family missed the event

Read more »

B&M launches £30 modern living room furniture lineB&M has launched 'stylish' new living room furniture for high street shoppers

Read more »

Scotland World Cup hero Gary Anderson launches savage attack on 'rank' dartboardTartan icon expresses disgust at the target despite helping his team to a whitewash win in Frankfurt

Read more »

Trump launches deadly strike on Venezuela after bragging about peace dealThe strike unfolded after Trump vowed a peace deal with Iran would be signed 'today'.

Read more »