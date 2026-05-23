Helen Flanagan shares daughter's connection to Celtic and Scotland after £1M mansion sale

Helen Flanagan's Scottish connection with Celtic and her daughter Delilah was evident as seen in Helen's posts. The actor sold their mansion in order to manage their financial obligations, displaying her love for Scotland and her family.

Helen Flanagan said Scotland 'felt like home' as she and daughter Delilah enjoyed a Celtic match on Saturday, after ex Scott Sinclair forced the sale of their £1M mansion.

The Corrie actress shares Delilah, seven, as well as ten-year-old Matilda and son Charlie, five, with the footballer who played for Celtic F.C between 2016 and 2020. Helen shared snaps as they watched the team beat Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 to win the Scottish Cup. She revealed that Delilah, who was dressed out in the club's kit, was born in Glasgow during Scott's tenure. She captioned the post: 'Amazing day watching @celticfc win the Scottish cup.

My @celticfc baby. Delilah was born in Glasgow so we will always share a special connection here', 'Scotland always has such a special place in my heart. They say ‘people make Glasgow’ and I have always felt so at home here





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