Helen Flanagan Shares Lymphatic Massage Results and Reflects on Motherhood Post-Solo Trip

Helen Flanagan posted Instagram photos after a lymphatic drainage massage, showcasing her toned midriff while joking about the procedure's goal. The 35-year-old TV personality, mother of three, also wore her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair's engagement ring. This comes after her solo Greek holiday where she rediscovered herself, crediting her own mother for invaluable family support amidst her busy career. The former Coronation Street actress also discussed her recent exit from Celebrity Ex On The Beach and the sale of her former family home.

Helen Flanagan , the 35-year-old former Coronation Street star, shared a series of Instagram photos on Friday showcasing the aftermath of a lymphatic drainage massage she received at The Wellness Hub in Lancashire.

In the images, she posed in a white lace bra and underwear for a mirror selfie, highlighting her toned midriff. During the treatment, she laughed and explained to her followers that she was undergoing the massage in an effort to enhance her physique, specifically joking about making her bum look bigger.

Lymphatic drainage is a specialized massage technique designed to reduce inflammation, eliminate excess fluid and toxins from body tissues, and can also aid with bloating, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation. Notably, in the photos, Flanagan was seen wearing her old engagement ring from her ex-fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair. The pair, who share three children-Delilah, seven, Matilda, ten, and son Charlie, five-split in 2022.

Flanagan has previously addressed why she continues to wear the ring, telling her Instagram followers that she finds it beautiful and cherishes the positive memories from their relationship. This latest post follows shortly after Flanagan returned from a solo holiday to Mykonos, where she shared snaps of herself in a low-cut corset dress, expressing that she felt like she had gotten herself back. Despite the getaway, she admitted to missing her children, posting a FaceTime call with her son Charlie.

Flanagan, a mother of three, has been open about the significant role her own mother, Julia, plays in her family's daily life. Due to her demanding work schedule, she credited her mother with handling virtually all childcare logistics, including managing schedules, homework, cooking, washing, and uniforms. On the Vanessa Feltz show, she explained, "My mum actually runs all my kids' schedules... She does all my washing, all the uniforms, my mum does all the cooking.

She does everything for me and I would die without her.

" The reality star has recently also been in the news for her appearance on the dating show Celebrity Ex On The Beach, where she was voted off after just four episodes. Additionally, she made headlines for selling the £1 million Lancashire home she once shared with Sinclair for £500,000 less than the asking price, coyly referring to it as "always been just us four" in a social media post





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