Helen Flanagan Spotted in Newquay During British Heatwave

Helen Flanagan has been spotted heading out in Newquay during the British heatwave, teaming a low-cut bikini top with a floral embroidered skirt. The former Coronation Street star, 35, has credited her mother with being a huge help with their daily family life due to her own busy work commitments.

Helen Flanagan has been spotted heading out in Newquay during the British heatwave, teaming a low-cut bikini top with a floral embroidered skirt. The former Coronation Street star, 35, has credited her mother with being a huge help with their daily family life due to her own busy work commitments.

Helen has three children with her ex-partner Scott Sinclair and has previously confessed that she relies on her mother to help organise their schedules and do their washing. In a recent appearance on the Vanessa Feltz show, Helen said that her mother runs all her kids' schedules and does all the homework, as well as doing all the cooking and washing.

Helen was recently voted off Celebrity Ex On The Beach after just four episodes, with her co-stars choosing to send her home. The soap star was joined by other celebrities on the dating show, including Jedward star John Grimes and TOWIE's Dani Imbert. After her split from Scott, Helen was linked to David Haye in 2023 and dated Robbie Talbot between 2024 and 2025.

Despite her busy schedule, Helen made the most of the hot May weather in Newquay, heading out in her black swimwear after recording an episode of Lewis Nicholls' Life Stories podcast





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Helen Flanagan Newquay British Heatwave Celebrity Ex On The Beach Lewis Nicholls' Life Stories Podcast

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