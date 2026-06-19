Helen Flanagan Vows to Keep Next Relationship Private, Expects It to Lead to Marriage

Helen Flanagan reveals she will shielding her next romantic relationship from the public eye, convinced it will be her last and lead to marriage. The actress discusses her hard-earned dating wisdom, her protective stance as a mother, and her refusal to shrink herself for a partner.

Helen Flanagan , known for her appearances on Celebrity Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating, has announced her intention to keep her next romantic relationship completely private, believing it will lead to marriage.

In a candid interview with podcaster Lewis Nicholls on his Life Stories series, the 35-year-old actress reflected on her turbulent dating history, emphasizing that despite past challenges, she remains a committed romantic with unwavering hope of finding her perfect match. Flanagan, who recently split from former non-league footballer Robbie Talbot, 45, explained that she finds modern dating difficult, largely because she seeks a partner who will love her for her authentic self, separate from her celebrity persona.

She stated that recognition in public spaces complicates meeting new people, reinforcing her desire to shield her future partner from public scrutiny. Flanagan was notably adamant that her next relationship will likely result in marriage, and therefore she is determined to protect its privacy.

She contrasted this with her past, referencing her ex-boyfriend's appearance on Celebs Go Dating as a bold move, but now she feels she has gained significant life experience at 35 and wants to approach her search for a lifelong partner with more maturity and intentionality. She expressed a desire for a connection where she doesn't have to shrink her personality or tone down her humor, explaining that she is tired of altering herself for men and now prioritizes finding someone who appreciates her fully as she is.

For Flanagan, genuine chemistry is non-negotiable; she believes the connection is either inherently present or not, and she will no longer attempt to force it. A significant part of the interview touched on Flanagan's role as a mother to three children, sharing her strict boundary between her romantic life and her family.

She is deeply protective of her children, Matilda (10), Delilah (seven), and Charlie (four), whom she co-parents with her ex-fiancé, Scott Sinclair, following their split in 2022 after a 13-year relationship. Flanagan stated she would only introduce a new partner to her children under very serious circumstances, requiring a "very sensible male" and a relationship that feels "really right.

" This protective stance extends to her broader outlook on dating; she has declared she will never date a footballer again, a decision influenced by her ongoing feud with Sinclair. Furthermore, she briefly opened up about her past complicated romance with former world boxing champion David Haye, admitting she fell "deeply in love" with him after their 2012 meeting on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and rekindling in 2022, but that relationship also faced its own complexities.

Ultimately, Flanagan's narrative centers on a hard-earned self-respect, a refusal to compromise her identity for love, and a hopeful yet guarded anticipation for a partnership that she is prepared to nurture privately until it blossoms into her long-awaited "happy ever after.





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