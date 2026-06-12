Helen Griffiths: The Woman Managing Two of Liverpool's Iconic Theatres

Meet Helen Griffiths, operations manager of Liverpool's Everyman and Playhouse theatres, who has dedicated over 25 years to preserving and promoting the city's rich theatrical heritage while balancing the distinct personalities of these two historic venues.

For most people, being responsible for one major theatre would be enough, but for Helen Griffiths, it is all in a day's work. The 47-year-old, originally from and now living in Liverpool, is operations manager for two of the city's most recognisable cultural landmarks, the Everyman and Playhouse theatres.

Between them, the venues represent more than 300 years of Liverpool's theatre history, and Helen has spent more than 25 years helping to keep them running, a responsibility she still finds remarkable. Helen's journey began long before she took charge of operations. As a child, she performed in local productions and volunteered alongside her mum at theatres across, selling programmes and raffle tickets.

After studying theatre at university, she joined the Everyman as an usher during the Christmas season for what was meant to be occasional work.

"I ended up pretty much spending my Christmas here, and from then on, I just got given more to do and more responsibility," she recalls. Over the years, Helen has worked her way through reception, stage door, and duty management roles before becoming the audience experience manager and eventually the operations manager across both theatres.

"I've always enjoyed theatre as a whole and all aspects of it. Behind the scenes is just as exciting as the actual performing. It gives you a really good grounding knowing everything that's happening.

" While audiences focus on what is happening on stage, Helen is responsible for ensuring the buildings are safe, accessible and welcoming. Managing both venues means balancing two very different identities. While the Everyman first opened in September 1964 it was closed and rebuilt in 2014 as a modern sustainable venue, the Playhouse remains a storied Grade II* listed landmark with over 160 years of history in the heart of the city.

"They're completely different kettles of fish, but I love it because nothing's ever the same," Helen said. "They have very different shows, and each building has its own challenges. Most people would probably find it quite hard to manage both, but for us, it's normal. It's very varied and keeps you on your toes.

There's definitely a responsibility to keep them beautiful. I often wondered why they gave me the keys to this multi-million-pound building.

" Helen was part of the organisation when the old Everyman closed and was eventually demolished before being rebuilt on the same site. While many Liverpudlians felt emotional about losing the much-loved building, Helen understood why change was necessary.

"It was difficult because I obviously loved the place and it's what I knew. The nostalgia can be a big pull when it comes to a change, but it was really hard to work in. It wasn't fit for purpose anymore.

" The reopening marked a new chapter for the theatre and for the city. Today, the building's famous façade features 105 portraits of people from Liverpool. Among them is Helen's husband Kevin, an actor who has worked with the theatre and whose image can still be spotted on the exterior.

"He absolutely adores it. He's on the front of the Everyman for as long as we're here," she said. For Helen, however, what makes the Everyman and Playhouse special is not just the architecture but the people who fill them.

"It's lovely working here. I think the fact I've been here for 25 and a half years is a testament to the people because it can be really challenging and difficult, like any job, but it's the people that make it, and who are at the heart of it. It's the camaraderie and the family feeling.





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Theatre Management Liverpool Cultural Landmarks Everyman Theatre Playhouse Theatre Operations Manager Theatre History Building Restoration Venue Operations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liverpool musician's 208-day campaign to duet with Zach Bryan at AnfieldLouis Gibney, a 19-year-old musician from Liverpool, has posted daily covers of Zach Bryan's songs for 208 days in hopes of being selected to perform with the country star at Anfield stadium. Bryan's tradition includes inviting a fan on stage to duet "Heading South" at each show, and Gibney's persistent social media campaign aims to catch the artist's attention for Friday's concert. Gibney, who already sings at Liverpool FC matchdays, describes the potential performance as a dream come true, especially in front of 80,000 fans and his family.

Read more »

Hickory's Smokehouse Addresses Concerns Over Liverpool Opening at Former Gateacre PubHickory's Smokehouse, a popular restaurant chain, is opening its first Liverpool branch in Gateacre, taking over the former Bear & Staff pub. The company has moved to allay community concerns about noise and licensing hours, emphasizing a family-friendly focus.

Read more »

Could Bayern Munich-linked Rio Ngumoha leave Liverpool as ‘dissatisfaction’ revealed?Liverpool’s teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha has left a lasting impression on Thomas Tuchel while getting a taste of senior England duty, but his long-term future at Anfield remains a subject of intense speculation.

Read more »

Woman turned her business from a website to a store in 18 monthsHelen Chadwick said she is 'overwhelmed' by the response

Read more »