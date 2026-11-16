Helen Haines Discharged From Hospital Following Brutal Attack

Independent MP Helen Haines leaves The Alfred Hospital weeks after losing both legs in Wangaratta. Details on her recovery, the suspect Brendan Nugent's custody, and upcoming court dates.

Independent federal MP Helen Haines has been formally discharged from The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, marking a significant phase in her recovery from a violent assault. The attack, which occurred outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, resulted in the amputation of both her legs and left her fighting for her life for several weeks.

Haines Recovery Progress And First Words

Haines, who represents the electorate of Indi in north-east Victoria, began her hospitalization on October 19 following the incident. Medical staff maintained her condition as stable while she underwent critical surgery and rehabilitation. Her discharge confirms that the immediate life-threatening complications have passed, allowing her to transition to ongoing care.

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Recent disclosures regarding her mental state upon waking from a coma reveal her enduring character. Fellow crossbencher Allegra Spender relayed Haines' first words to the public, noting that her immediate concerns were for her staff and first responders rather than her own injuries. Spender described Haines as a benign force in parliament who remains a powerful agent for change, highlighting her grace under extreme duress.

Suspect Brendan Nugent And Police Investigation

Brendan Nugent, 43, remains in custody charged with multiple serious offenses including dangerous driving causing serious harm. Police allege that Nugent deliberately rammed his Toyota LandCruiser into Haines on October 19. He faces further charges for causing harm to a Commonwealth public official during the event.

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Investigators are actively exploring whether the attack was motivated by personal grievances or family disputes. Evidence suggests a significant rift between Nugent and his father, Rod, as well as Rod's partner, Christine Cunningham, who have been friends with Haines for over two decades. Sources indicate Nugent has not had a civil conversation with his family in more than four years.

Police Commissioner Bush confirmed that every line of inquiry is open regarding potential motives. Authorities are reviewing whether the assault served as a proxy for grievances against his family. While Nugent claims panic drove his actions and denies prior grudge motives against Haines, police continue to verify these statements alongside reports that he had not seen his family in ten months prior to the attack.

Parliamentary Tributes And Next Legal Steps

The Australian Parliament honored Haines when it convened for the first time since the assault. Her husband of 40 years, Phil, attended the session from the gallery, supported by colleagues who paid heartfelt tributes to her service. Independent MP Zali Steggall placed an orange cockatoo cut-out on Haines' empty seat, describing her as the matriarch of the crossbench.

The legal proceedings against Nugent will continue in the Wangaratta Local Court. The case is scheduled for a committal mention hearing on February 4. This upcoming date will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to proceed to a higher court for trial on the charges of dangerous driving and assault. The investigation remains active as authorities seek to establish the complete context of the crime.