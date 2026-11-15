Helen Jeys Warns of Backward Step for Feminism in UK Schools

GSA president Helen Jeys claims Britain is regressing by a generation due to online misogyny. She urges the Department for Education to increase female representation in GCSE syllabi immediately.

Helen Jeys, the president of the Girls' Schools Association, has declared that feminism is becoming unfashionable and that Britain is regressing by a full generation due to a sharp rise in misogyny. Jeys, who also serves as the headteacher of the independent Manchester High School for Girls, presented these alarming findings during her address at the annual Girls' Schools Association conference in Leeds. She argued that anti-women sentiment is being amplified by social media platforms, where influencers frequently portray feminist ideals through a negative and distorted lens.

Online Misogyny Affects Young Girls Early

Jeys emphasized that the normalization of misogynistic attitudes online is reaching students before they even begin their daily school routine. She noted that a twelve-year-old girl is likely to encounter hostile content on her mobile phone before leaving home for school. This early exposure is embedding negative perceptions of women and girls into the minds of adolescents at a critical stage of their development. The headteacher warned that these digital echo chambers are isolating young women and reinforcing outdated stereotypes about gender roles.

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Generational Divide in Feminist Support

The headteacher highlighted a startling reversal in generational attitudes toward gender equality. She observed that men from the grandfather's generation are currently more likely to support feminism than modern teenage boys. This shift suggests that the movement is losing ground among the youth demographic, which Jeys views as a significant cultural setback. She questioned why political discussions often focus on male loneliness and the need for a minister for men, while ignoring the parallel challenges facing girls in the current social landscape.

Call for Female Role Models in GCSEs

Jeys is demanding immediate action from the Department for Education to include more female role models in the national curriculum. Her call follows a study by University of Cambridge researchers, which revealed a severe lack of women in educational materials. The research found that only one out of eighty-six scientists featured in the main Key Stage 4 exam specifications for science was a woman. That sole exception is the pioneering scientist Rosalind Franklin, whose contributions are well-documented but rarely highlighted in standard exam texts.

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Impact on Student Confidence and Syllabus

The absence of visible female figures in science examinations has tangible effects on student self-perception. When girls are surveyed about what helps them feel confident in their identity, more than half identify role models as the primary factor. Jeys argued that exam boards and educational authorities have the power to fix this disparity immediately by selecting from the vast pool of accomplished women. She insisted that including diverse female figures would challenge outdated stereotypes and broaden the horizons of young female students.

Institutional Response to Representation Gap

In response to the growing concerns about representation, a Joint Council for Qualifications spokesperson acknowledged the need for greater diversity in science qualifications. They stated that exam boards are focusing on this issue as part of ongoing qualification reforms. A Department for Education spokesperson echoed this commitment, emphasizing their determination to ensure women are properly represented in school learning. They pointed to programs like Stem Ambassadors, which aim to inspire young people and challenge the notion of who belongs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields.