Helena Bonham Carter and Bill Nighy to Star in New BBC Drama 'California Avenue' Alongside Erin Doherty

First look images and details revealed for the 1970s-set BBC drama 'California Avenue,' starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bill Nighy, and Erin Doherty. The BBC also confirms two more series of the popular daytime drama 'Father Brown'.

Helena Bonham Carter and Bill Nighy are set to star in a new BBC drama titled California Avenue , created by Hugo Blick . The 1970s-set series features a cast including Erin Doherty , Tom Burke, and Kate Robbins.

The story unfolds in a secluded canal-side caravan park where the arrival of Lela, a woman on the run with her 11-year-old child, disrupts the peace. The series promises a complex narrative involving a fractured family, unresolved pasts, and an unexpected romance. First-look images reveal Erin Doherty almost unrecognizable in a 1970s aesthetic, sporting a blonde wig and vintage attire while filming scenes.

Doherty plays Lela, and the scenes show her in a panicked state, seemingly scolding a young actor portraying her son. Hugo Blick describes California Avenue as an exploration of the inspirations behind his desire to create television fiction. Greg Brenman, executive producer, highlights the series' focus on precious relationships and unexpected revelations, delivered with heart and humor. The drama aims to showcase Blick's storytelling range.

Meanwhile, the BBC has also confirmed the renewal of the popular daytime drama Father Brown for two more series. Starring Mark Williams as the crime-solving clergyman, the show, based on G.K. Chesterton's stories, will return for its 14th and 15th seasons. Filming for series 14 began in April, with Williams noting the beautiful Cotswold countryside as a backdrop.

Series 14 of Father Brown will feature new mysteries involving magicians, meals on wheels, artists, and even deadly spiders. A significant plot point involves the return of Father Lazarus, a dangerous nemesis seeking revenge. The series will build towards an exhilarating finale. Alongside Mark Williams, Tom Chambers, Claudie Blakley, and John Burton will reprise their roles.

The renewal of Father Brown demonstrates the BBC's commitment to both established and new dramas, offering a diverse range of programming for its audience. California Avenue, with its intriguing premise and stellar cast, is anticipated to be a standout addition to the BBC's drama lineup, while Father Brown continues to provide comforting and engaging viewing for its loyal fanbase





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California Avenue Helena Bonham Carter Bill Nighy Erin Doherty BBC Drama Father Brown Hugo Blick Television Drama Series

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